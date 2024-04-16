Quantcast
Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Rep. Massie Joins MTG’s Campaign to Oust Speaker Johnson

'He should pre-announce his resignation...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., joined by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., left, and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) It looks like Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene’s, R-Ga., push to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson is gaining momentum after Johnson caved to Democrats on spending issues as well as the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Citing Johnson’s recent failures, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said Tuesday that he now supports Greene’s plan to force a vote on Johnson’s removal. When asked what was the motivating issue for Massie—whether it was Johnson’s spending, support for foreign wars or FISA reauthorization—the congressman responded, “All of the above.”

Massie’s announcement comes the day after the House voted against reconsidering a FISA bill that would have required U.S. agencies to obtain warrants before spying on Americans.

But Massie’s move also comes on the heels of Donald Trump expressing continued support for Johnson. Trump has criticized Greene’s efforts to impeach the Speaker as “unwanted” and “stupid,” according to sources close to Trump.

“One hundred percent distraction. Unwanted. And just stupid,” one of Trump’s officials said earlier this month. “We’re not going to get trapped in this cycle of bulls**t that comes out of members of the House.”

However, other GOP leaders have come out against Johnson. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in an interview on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo that  there was no difference between Johnson’s leadership and that of a hypothetical Democrat.

“We also have Speaker Johnson voting for the spending package once again with the majority of the Democrats. If as I see it now, I’m not sure there’s a difference between Mike Johnson being in charge and the Democrats being in charge,” Paul said.

Greene has explained her rationale for seeking Johnson’s removal in a five-page letter she released earlier this month.

She quoted Johnson’s seven tenants for his speakership and summarized each way she believed he failed.

“If these actions by the leader of our conference continue, then we are not a Republican party–we are a Uniparty,” she wrote. “I will neither support nor take part in any of that, and neither will the people we represent.”

Greene has not indicated when she plans to force the vote.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Deja Vu All Over Again: Biden Administration Charts Another Massive Budget Deficit in March
Next article
When Will Gold & Silver Miners Start Believing in Their Product?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com