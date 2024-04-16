Rep. Massie Joins MTG’s Campaign to Oust Speaker Johnson

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) It looks like Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene’s, R-Ga., push to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson is gaining momentum after Johnson caved to Democrats on spending issues as well as the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Citing Johnson’s recent failures, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said Tuesday that he now supports Greene’s plan to force a vote on Johnson’s removal. When asked what was the motivating issue for Massie—whether it was Johnson’s spending, support for foreign wars or FISA reauthorization—the congressman responded, “All of the above.”

I just told Mike Johnson in conference that I’m cosponsoring the Motion to Vacate that was introduced by @RepMTG. He should pre-announce his resignation (as Boehner did), so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 16, 2024

Massie’s announcement comes the day after the House voted against reconsidering a FISA bill that would have required U.S. agencies to obtain warrants before spying on Americans.

But Massie’s move also comes on the heels of Donald Trump expressing continued support for Johnson. Trump has criticized Greene’s efforts to impeach the Speaker as “unwanted” and “stupid,” according to sources close to Trump.

“One hundred percent distraction. Unwanted. And just stupid,” one of Trump’s officials said earlier this month. “We’re not going to get trapped in this cycle of bulls**t that comes out of members of the House.”

However, other GOP leaders have come out against Johnson. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in an interview on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo that there was no difference between Johnson’s leadership and that of a hypothetical Democrat.

“We also have Speaker Johnson voting for the spending package once again with the majority of the Democrats. If as I see it now, I’m not sure there’s a difference between Mike Johnson being in charge and the Democrats being in charge,” Paul said.

Greene has explained her rationale for seeking Johnson’s removal in a five-page letter she released earlier this month.

She quoted Johnson’s seven tenants for his speakership and summarized each way she believed he failed.

“If these actions by the leader of our conference continue, then we are not a Republican party–we are a Uniparty,” she wrote. “I will neither support nor take part in any of that, and neither will the people we represent.”

Greene has not indicated when she plans to force the vote.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.