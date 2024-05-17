Rep. Massie Gives Gun-Grabber David Hogg a Reading Lesson on the Federal Reserve

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The late Austrian economist Murray Rothbard once said, “It is no crime to be ignorant of economics … But it is totally irresponsible to have a loud and vociferous opinion on economic subjects while remaining in this state of ignorance.”

Apparently, Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg never got Rothbard’s memo. The fanatical anti-gun activist put his economic ignorance on full display Thursday when he reacted to new legislation from Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., to abolish the Federal Reserve.

“This is f—ing crazy. These people need to read a history book,” Hogg posted on Twitter.

It didn’t take long for Massie to respond with an actual history book about the origins of the Federal Reserve.

“Based on the ratio, I think Mr. Hogg needs to read a history book. Might I suggest The Creature from Jekyll Island?” Massie wrote on Twitter.

Based on the ratio, I think Mr Hogg needs to read a history book. Might I suggest “The Creature from Jekyll Island” ? https://t.co/d0b8Vzttcd — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 17, 2024

Hogg hasn’t responded to Massie’s reading suggestion. If he does pick up Massie’s recommended reading, Hogg will learn about how the Fed has enabled the U.S. government to get away with more than a century of reckless spending and endless war.

Massie’s legislation looks to put an end to the horrors described in The Creature from Jekyll Island.

“Americans are suffering under crippling inflation, and the Federal Reserve is to blame. During COVID, the Federal Reserve created trillions of dollars out of thin air and loaned it to the Treasury Department to enable unprecedented deficit spending. By monetizing the debt, the Federal Reserve devalued the dollar and enabled free money policies that caused the high inflation we see today,” Massie explained in a press release Thursday.

“Monetizing debt is a closely coordinated effort between the White House, Federal Reserve, Treasury Department, Congress, Big Banks, and Wall Street. Through this process, retirees see their savings evaporate due to the actions of a central bank pursuing inflationary policies that benefit the wealthy and connected,” he added.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has joined the effort to end the Fed. She is a co-sponsor of Massie’s legislation, which would abolish the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and the Federal Reserve banks. The bill would also repeal the Federal Reserve Act, the 1913 law that created the Federal Reserve System.

Additionally, Massie has introduced the Federal Reserve Transparency Act of 2023 to audit the Federal Reserve. That legislation was originally introduced by former Representative Ron Paul, R-Texas, in 2009.

None of Massie’s bills to abolish or audit the Fed have received hearings.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.