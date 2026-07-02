Police Say Trans Terrorist Was Planning a Mass Shooting in Las Vegas

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A 36-year-old biological man who identifies as a female has been arrested for allegedly planning to shoot up a casino in Las Vegas.

Allison Howlett was arrested Saturday for allegedly making terroristic threats, assault with a deadly weapon, auto theft, gun theft and other charges. A judge set his bail at $500,000 on Wednesday.

🚨NOT A DRILL!🚨 An averted mass shooting in Las Vegas today was linked to the radical transgender 2A community I called out just last week. From LVMPD: Allison Howlett, a MTF transgender, was apprehended before carrying out a "suicide by cop" mass shooting. Over 50 firearms… pic.twitter.com/DN9LRvEmi9 — Bx (@bx_on_x) July 1, 2026

According to news reports, Howlett’s former spouse, a female, called Las Vegas police Saturday to warn them that Howlett had stolen her vehicle and was threatening “suicide by cop” as well as a possible mass shooting. The spouse also said he had numerous firearms.

“Officers used vehicle tracking information and, with assistance from Sunset Station Casino security, located the car in the casino’s parking garage around 11:17 a.m.,” Fox5 in Las Vegas reported Tuesday.

“Police said Howlett initially refused commands to get out while music played loudly inside the vehicle. Officers blocked the car in to prevent Howlett from leaving, then took the suspect into custody after rolling down the window when reaching for water.”

Police reportedly recovered 26 firearms from Howlett’s home, as well as over a dozen from his vehicle. Las Vegas police also released a recording of a mass shooting threat Howlett allegedly made in 2024.

Additional arrest video was released during the news conference moments ago, as well as a previous threat recording made in 2024. pic.twitter.com/Bv4fTAAsnW — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 30, 2026

“During a recorded interview after her arrest, Howlett told police that she and Julie have been married for four years. They are transitioning to female and are taking estrogen and progesterone, according to police,” KSNV reported Wednesday.

“Howlett denied planning a mass shooting or threatening anyone.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.