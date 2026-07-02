Thursday, July 2, 2026

Police Say Trans Terrorist Was Planning a Mass Shooting in Las Vegas

'Howlett denied planning a mass shooting or threatening anyone...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
A cache of weapons seized from a transgender person allegedly planning a mass shooting. PHOTO: LVMPD
A cache of weapons seized from a transgender person allegedly planning a mass shooting. PHOTO: LVMPD

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A 36-year-old biological man who identifies as a female has been arrested for allegedly planning to shoot up a casino in Las Vegas.

Allison Howlett was arrested Saturday for allegedly making terroristic threats, assault with a deadly weapon, auto theft, gun theft and other charges. A judge set his bail at $500,000 on Wednesday.

According to news reports, Howlett’s former spouse, a female, called Las Vegas police Saturday to warn them that Howlett had stolen her vehicle and was threatening “suicide by cop” as well as a possible mass shooting. The spouse also said he had numerous firearms.

“Officers used vehicle tracking information and, with assistance from Sunset Station Casino security, located the car in the casino’s parking garage around 11:17 a.m.,” Fox5 in Las Vegas reported Tuesday.

“Police said Howlett initially refused commands to get out while music played loudly inside the vehicle. Officers blocked the car in to prevent Howlett from leaving, then took the suspect into custody after rolling down the window when reaching for water.”

Police reportedly recovered 26 firearms from Howlett’s home, as well as over a dozen from his vehicle. Las Vegas police also released a recording of a mass shooting threat Howlett allegedly made in 2024.

“During a recorded interview after her arrest, Howlett told police that she and Julie have been married for four years. They are transitioning to female and are taking estrogen and progesterone, according to police,” KSNV reported Wednesday.

“Howlett denied planning a mass shooting or threatening anyone.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: Trump Considers Return To Full-Scale War With Iran

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com