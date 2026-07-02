Thursday, July 2, 2026

Feds Arrest Man Linked to Hasan Piker’s Cuba Trip

Federal officials allege the detained Cuban spent over a decade advancing Havana's intelligence agenda through a solidarity organization...

Posted by Jose Nino
FILE - Former Cuban President Raul Castro looks at the Cuban flag during his speech at the event celebrating the 65th anniversary of the triumph of the revolution in Santiago, Cuba, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco, File)

(José Niño, Headline USA) American authorities apprehended a Cuban citizen allegedly connected to a far reaching influence operation that organized political streamer Hasan Piker’s trip to Havana, Bloomberg reported.

Carlos Antonio Lloga Dominguez, a resident of the United States for over a decade, currently remains in federal detention facing deportation together with his wife and son, the State Department announced Wednesday.

According to the department, Lloga Dominguez “spent more than a decade working as a foreign subversive” for Havana’s “premier influence and intelligence front group” operating on American soil. The accusation centers on his involvement with the Cuban Institute of Friendship With the People, commonly referred to as ICAP.

The Trump administration has been steadily increasing pressure on Cuba while pursuing an end to nearly seven decades of single party governance. Washington implemented what amounts to a fuel blockade and moved last month to undermine Havana’s soft power reach by sanctioning ICAP alongside other solidarity networks.

ICAP, founded in 1960, reentered public consciousness in March after sponsoring an international humanitarian convoy that transported 14 tons of supplies to the island nation. Piker joined that mission along with CodePink cofounder Medea Benjamin and former UK Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Federal investigators at the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued administrative subpoenas to Piker and Benjamin connected to their participation, Fox News reported in May.

Bloomberg received no immediate reply to emailed comment requests sent to Piker and ICAP. A CodePink spokesperson acknowledged that Benjamin received the OFAC inquiry and indicated the organization is cooperating.

Havana contends that organizations like ICAP serve purely as advocacy groups. The State Department painted a starkly different picture in its detention announcement, describing ICAP as “the central node in a sprawling Cuban intelligence and influence operation” that traffics “vile anti-American propaganda” and lobbies American politicians on behalf of the Cuban government.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

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