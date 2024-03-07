Planned Parenthood Sells Baby Parts for ‘Intellectual Property’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The newly discovered documents revealed that Planned Parenthood explicitly transferred “proprietary” body parts of aborted babies to the University of California San Diego (UCSD) for “valuable consideration” — a violation of federal law — in exchange for ownership of the university’s “patents” and “intellectual property” that was developed by experimenting with the murdered babies.

According to the Center for Medical Progress, the organization that obtained the documents, the incriminating terms of this relationship are spelled out in a “Biological Materials Transfer Agreement” (MTA) contract between Planned Parenthood of San Diego (PPSD) and UCSD.

“Access” to “fetal and placental tissue, which are proprietary materials of PPSD” was granted to UCSD by the contract.

“PPSD shall retain all right, title and interest in and to the Material [murdered babies], including but not limited to all right, title and interest in patents and patent applications and other intellectual property rights relating to the Material,” the document stated.

UCSD professors have developed numerous patents, held by the University of California, using body parts of murdered babies, according to public databases.

The University of California’s website indicated that its total patent invention revenue for 2021-2022 was over $127 million.

The contract was originally signed back in 2009, but was updated in 2014 to reflect PPSD’s name change to “Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest.”

“All other terms and conditions of the Agreement will remain the same and shall continue in full force and effect,” the parties specified.

The 2017 UCSD emails referenced the MTA contract while updating an additional contract for clinical personnel. The emails from late 2020 showed that the university wanted to be “especially careful” about “any rights” providers of fetal tissue “retain” in the material.

One of the obtained email threads between PPSD and UCSD revealed that there is a quarterly “Planned Parenthood/UCSD Research Collaboration Meeting” and that the parties plan to discuss “payment” to PPSD’s abortion training program as part of the fetal tissue research meeting.

As part of the meeting, “[the university] will have results to share on samples recently collected, and will also likely have more to discuss re: the [REDACTED] fellowship,” UCSD wrote. PPSD replied by writing that there is “[n]o current issues with the collection program”, but they “have some questions about the payment to the residency program”.