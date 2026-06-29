Peter Thiel’s Private Club Includes Active-Duty Intelligence Officer

(José Niño, Headline USA) Pentagon officials opened an investigation following a security lapse at Dialog, the invitation-only events group that Peter Thiel helped establish, which left personal details of American intelligence personnel accessible online, Wired reported.

The exposed records included information about a National Security Council intelligence official and an active duty intelligence officer assigned to a “Tier 1” special operations unit. Intelligence agencies from hostile nations actively pursue this exact type of data to track, observe, and potentially recruit American operatives at home and abroad.

White House officials requested that Wired not publish the NSC official’s identity citing national security considerations but offered no additional comment.

The breach stemmed from improper website configuration rather than any sophisticated intrusion. Private details and login credentials for 222 Dialog registrants became exposed, encompassing senior military and national security figures from America and partner countries.

The vulnerability allowed anyone to register using an email address, sign in, and retrieve files by navigating to the group’s app landing page. Maia arson crimew, a Swiss cybersecurity researcher, initially uncovered the problem and alerted journalists. The duration of the exposure and whether other parties accessed the information remain uncertain.

Dialog leadership internally described the situation as a “cyberattack,” though evidence suggests their own website settings caused the problem. Legal representatives for Dialog dispatched correspondence insisting Wired return the data and characterizing it as “stolen.” Wired refused. Dialog ignored requests for comment.

The dossier on the NSC intelligence official, who previously served at the CIA, holds over two dozen personal items and questionnaire answers. The file apparently contains their birthdate, residential address, cell phone number, photograph, and private access token plus records of their political preferences.

Survey answers attributed to the official include a forecast that “future espionage will target your behavior more than your secrets” alongside a recommendation for Allen Drury’s Cold War political novel Advise and Consent.

Internal Dialog notations demonstrate staff recognizing certain members’ sensitive positions. One employee observed that the military intelligence officer was “hard to find online,” while a colleague concurred that the lack of digital footprint “makes sense” given their role.

The database encompasses over 20 serving and former military and intelligence figures. This group includes a retired American general who occupied a senior intelligence community post and another who managed a senior security portfolio covering Israel and the Palestinian territories. Certain records additionally list spouses and relatives designated as emergency contacts.

Dialog’s intake questionnaire generated candid responses from participants. One former director of a Pentagon technology office cautioned about “acts of domestic terrorism against AI datacenters.” An AI company security chief foresaw “significant political violence attributed to AI job displacement.”

Headline USA previously reported on a data breach that exposed the invitation-only network, which is made up of prominent figures in finance, politics, and technology.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino