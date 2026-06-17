Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Data Breach Unmasks Billionaire Secret Society

A trove of internal documents from Peter Thiel's Dialog organization exposed government officials, tech titans, and billionaires who gather annually at exclusive off the record retreats.

Posted by Jose Nino
Peter Thiel
Peter Thiel / PHOTO: Associated Press

(José Niño, Headline USA) Internal records from a shadowy organization that gathers America’s most influential figures in politics, finance, and technology sat exposed on the internet, Wired has confirmed.

The organization, called Dialog, operates as a private, invitation only network that Peter Thiel, the billionaire tech investor, co-founded in 2006. It assembles American officials, foreign dignitaries, and Silicon Valley power brokers at annual retreats conducted entirely off the record. The group has spent 20 years declining to reveal who belongs to it.

Swiss hacktivist maia arson crimew discovered the exposed directory. Crimew previously made headlines for revealing the U.S. government’s No Fly List and infiltrating the surveillance camera firm Verkada, as BleepingComputer and the BBC respectively reported. An anonymous source provided the tip, and Wired independently confirmed the contents.

A separate source gave Wired the registration roster for Dialog’s 2026 retreat, which identifies 222 individuals along with their membership status and attendee classification. The event is planned for August 12 through 16 near Dublin, Ireland.

The exposed materials paint a picture of remarkable concentrated influence. Wired identified General Alexus Grynkewich, who serves as NATO’s supreme allied commander Europe and leads U.S. European Command, on the list with attendance going back to 2021. The records also include current Trump administration officials, a pair of U.S. senators, half a dozen PayPal Mafia members, a former Middle East intelligence head, and an ambassador currently serving in Washington.

Corporate chieftains mingle with the very officials who oversee their business activities. Auren Hoffman chairs Dialog and previously established location data broker SafeGraph and identity resolution company LiveRamp. The directory places him alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who chairs the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.

Joe Lonsdale, who co-founded Palantir and whose software powers case management at Immigration and Customs Enforcement and data operations across the Pentagon, appears in the same organization as Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., who ranks highest among Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee.

The documents reveal provocative panel topics such as “Navigating WWIII,” “Battlefield Technologies,” “Build-a-Cult,” and “How’s Your Sex Life?”

Dialog runs its own matchmaking operation. Registration forms inquire whether participants are “looking for love” and a dedicated platform at dating.dialog.org markets itself as offering “meaningful connections for exceptional people.” Forms collect sensitive responses including political orientation, which Dialog assured members “WILL NOT be shared in the app or with other participants, ever.” The breach exposed all of it.

Nobody named in the Wired investigation replied to comment requests.

The society has maintained an extremely low profile throughout its existence. Earlier retreats convened at the Ritz Carlton Dove Mountain in Arizona and the San Clemente Palace in Venice, Axios reported. Observers have drawn comparisons to Bilderberg, the famously secretive conclave of Western business and political leaders.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

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