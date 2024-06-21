Quantcast
Friday, June 21, 2024

Pentagon Lost Track of Deadly Gain-of-Function Spending

'The Biden DOD has lost track of how much money it has given to Chinese laboratories for 'enhancing' pathogens. Why is the answer to this question not 'zero dollars'?...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Wuhan Institute of Virology
A researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology / IMAGE: South China Morning Post

(Headline USA) The Defense Department’s inspector general revealed this week that the DoD has no idea how much it has spent funding dangerous gain-of-function research in China.

The department’s Office of Inspector General released a partially redacted report on the matter Tuesday in response to a request from GOP senators that the agency track the amount of federal funds given either directly or indirectly to Chinese gain-of-function experiments.

Gain-of-function research is defined as research that enhances or adds a viral function by genetic recombination or manipulation. It has been established as fact that Chinese scientists were conducting gain-of-function research on various COVID strains when COVID-19 began to spread. Moreover, it’s been revealed that some of the first people to catch COVID-19 worked in the Wuhan lab in China, where the experiments were conducted.

The DoD’s inspector general sought to discover whether and where funds were spent on “research or experiments that could have reasonably resulted in the enhancement of any coronavirus, influenza, Nipah, Ebola, or other pathogen of pandemic potential or chimeric versions of such a virus or pathogen.”

However, the inspector general admitted that the total amount of U.S. taxpayer dollars spent on such research is impossible to determine.

The report could only account for seven awards granted to researchers in China or other foreign countries performing gain-of-function experiments, as well as $54 million awarded to EcoHealth Alliance, the U.S. nonprofit involved in the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s gain-of-function research at the time of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The full extent of DOD funds provided to Chinese research laboratories or other foreign countries for research related to enhancement of pathogens of pandemic potential is unknown,” the report states.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, one of the leading critics of the U.S.’s COVID response, blasted the Defense Department, arguing it shouldn’t have been funding deadly gain-of-function research by unaccountable Chinese scientists at all.

“The Biden DOD has lost track of how much money it has given to Chinese laboratories for ‘enhancing’ pathogens. Why is the answer to this question not ‘zero dollars’?” he wrote on X.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
WATCH: Bombshell New Video Shows CIA Asset Casing the Capitol before 9/11 Attacks
Next article
J6er Seeks Venue Change from DC Because He’s a Former FBI Agent

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com