Pentagon Agency Believes US Needs To Drop A Nuke To Destroy Iran’s Fordow Nuclear Plant

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency believes conventional bunker-busters won't completely destroy the facility...

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comThe Pentagon’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) has told US officials that in order to destroy Iran’s Fordow nuclear plant, which is buried deep underground, the US may need to drop a nuclear weapon, The Guardian has reported.

According to the report, Pentagon officials who received the briefing were told that dropping GBU-57s, conventional 30,000-pound bunker-busting bombs, would not penetrate deep enough underground and that it would only do enough damage to collapse tunnels and bury the facility under rubble.

The officials were told that in order to destroy Fordow completely, the US would likely need to first soften the ground with conventional bombs and then ultimately drop a tactical nuclear weapon from a B2 bomber.

The report said that President Trump is not considering using a nuclear weapon and that the option was not presented to him by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. According to a report from Axios, Trump is casting doubt on the idea that the GBU-57s could do enough damage to destroy the facility.

Israel wants the US to drop the bunker-busting bombs on Fordow since it lacks the capability, but so far, Trump has not given the order for US airstrikes on Iran. The president said on Thursday that he woulddecide within two weeks, although there are indications that attacks could begin this weekend.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched the war and the attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities over claims that Iran was seeking a nuclear weapon, but that was contradicted by both US intelligence and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which have said there’s no evidence Tehran had made the decision to pursue a nuclear bomb.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

