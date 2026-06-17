Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Ohio Town Promised Jobs But Got Foreign Workers Instead

Journalist Breanna Morello uncovered a Chinese company shuttling foreign nationals into Sidney, Ohio while falling far short of employment pledges…

Posted by Jose Nino
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks, Thursday, May 23, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio lawmakers gathered Tuesday, May 28, 2024, for a rare special session called by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to pass legislation ensuring President Joe Biden appears on the state’s fall ballot. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos, File)

(José Niño, Headline USA) A Chinese electric vehicle battery supplier pledged to bring over a thousand jobs to rural Ohio but ended up flying in foreign workers while leaving its promises unfulfilled, according to an investigation by journalist Breanna Morello.

Morello shared her exclusive findings on X after visiting Sidney, Ohio firsthand. “A Chinese company called SemCorp received tax credits in Ohio for jobs they NEVER created,” Morello declared. “Worst part? They’ve been IMPORTING FOREIGN LABOR!!”

According to reports by Dayton Daily News, SemCorp, the trade name of Shanghai-headquartered Yunnan Energy New Material Co., revealed plans in May 2022 to invest $916 million into a Sidney, Ohio facility producing separator film—a critical component in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. The company promised to create 1,200 jobs by 2025.

Governor Mike DeWine publicly championed the deal, and state officials greenlit tax credits worth an estimated $22.7 million—a 15-year, 2.1 percent job creation tax credit approved by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority—along with a 75% tax abatement through Sidney’s citywide enterprise zone, per WHIO TV. Earlier this month, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority voted to cancel the incentives entirely after SemCorp never executed its tax credit agreement with the Ohio Department of Development, per a report Morello published on Tuesday.

Morello obtained confirmation from a federal source that “Semcorp does employ Chinese nationals and they’re shuffling their way to Ohio.” Records show the company submitted nine I-129L petitions — federal forms that sponsors use to bring foreign nationals into the country for temporary work. Employment postings for the Sidney operation specify that applicants must speak Mandarin, indicating overseas hires fill roles originally earmarked for local workers.

State officials confirmed the deal never materialized. Ohio’s Department of Development informed Morello that “Semcorp never executed its tax credit agreement with the Department of Development. As a result, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority voted on June 1, 2026 to cancel the tax credit.”

Sidney’s municipal government now weighs its own response. Barbara Dulworth, the city’s Community Development Director, told Morello that “the city council will consider terminating the EZ agreement later this year due to non-performance.”

SemCorp offered no comment when Morello reached out.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

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