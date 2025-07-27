Officials Seek Terrorism Charges for Man Who Stabbed 11 in Michigan

(The Center Square) Two victims remain in serious condition Sunday and a Michigan man is facing terrorism charges related to stabbing 11 people at a Walmart in Traverse City on Saturday afternoon in an apparently random attack.

Minutes after the attack began inside the store, 42-year-old Bradford James Gille was cornered by a number of civilians in the parking lot, including one armed with a pistol. Local authorities then took him into custody, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael D. Shea.

Shea held a press conference on Sunday regarding the incident.

“Aid was immediately provided to the victims by responding law enforcement, citizens, and other emergency responders,” he said. “For all of those people that were involved, first of all, I commend them. It’s not very often that we have citizens that are willing to step up and take action.”

All victims were taken to the local hospital, Munson Medical Center. The victims range in age from 29 to 84 and include one Walmart employee.

While two victims remain in serious condition as of Sunday afternoon, all are expected to survive.

Gille is currently charged with 11 counts of assault with intent to murder, along with the one count of terrorism. He is awaiting trial in the Traverse County Jail.

“Any time there is a mass incident like this, where it is something that appears to be a very random act of violence . . . it is, we believe, in some ways done to affect the entire community, to put fear in the entire community,” said Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg at the press conference. “So, that is why we are looking at that terrorism charge.”

Gille has previously had encounters with law enforcement, including charges for controlled substances.

If sentenced on all charges, Gille could face life in prison. Authorities say he acted alone.

Shea said that during interviews with Gille, it was not yet apparent what his motive for the attacks were.

The FBI is also involved in the investigation. Dan Bongino, deputy director of the FBI, responded to the incident on social media.

“FBI personnel are responding to provide any necessary support to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation,” Bongino said.