Did Obama Authorize Assassination Attempt on Trump?

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Leftist “fact-checkers” were rushing to debunk a viral post on social media that suggested former Democrat President Barack Obama oversaw a covert operation to assassinate current Republican President Donald Trump.

The story, sourced to a Barron Trump fan account on X, has since been picked up by right-leaning news sites including well-known blogger Lew Rockwell.

BREAKING: DNI Tulsi Gabbard Confirms Former President Obama Authorized Assassination Attempt on Trump

By Jonathan Gregory Washington, D.C. — July 21, 2025

In what may become the most explosive revelation in U.S. political history, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi… pic.twitter.com/tPQTW6YpG6 — ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump 🇺🇸 (@BarronTNews_) July 21, 2025

The X post, which has garnered more than 2 million views, may have taken its information from a July 21 Facebook post and accompanying video shared by self-identified “creepy comedian” Jonathan Gregory.

According to the viral X post, Obama oversaw a sweeping deep-state program known as “Operation Silence.” It quotes Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard as saying the program “was an organized, multi-agency plot to eliminate the President-elect.”

The post further claims that Gabbard was due to release another tranche of documents supporting the shocking scandal.

“The documents outline everything, from recruitment of black ops teams, to manipulation of communications, to the final phase; physical removal,” it cites Gabbard as saying during an “emergency news conference.”

Headline USA was unable to independently verify the viral claims about “Operation Silence,” and no reputable news sites outside of those covering the viral post appear to have reported on the DNI’s news conference.

Sites such as Snopes and NewsGuard dutifully dismissed the claims as disinformation.

“NewsGuard reviewed Gabbard’s statement and the government records that her office released and found no documents alleging that there was such a plot against Trump,” said the denial from the NewsGuard, which has known ties and financial backing from left-wing activists.

Nonetheless, the stunning allegation about an Obama black-ops operation comes as investigations remain ongoing into multiple verified assassination attempts against Trump during the 2024 election.

Many of the details in the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., and the Sept. 15, 2024 attempt at Trump’s private golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., remain shrouded in mystery.

Florida Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the case against would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh, recently sealed evidence supplied by the Justice Department that she said could pose severe harm to U.S. national security.

🚨HAPPENING🚨 Judge Aileen Cannon has permitted the DOJ to withhold evidence in the case of alleged Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh, citing that its release could result in significant or extremely severe harm to U.S. national security.@JD_Cashless breaks it down. pic.twitter.com/e5XnfIh9WD — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 2, 2025

Meanwhile, the bombshells coming from Gabbard’s office in recent days may have further put the “Operation Silence” claim well within the realm of plausibility.

Newly declassified releases show that Obama colluded with then-CIA Director John Brennan, DNI James Clapper and FBI Director James Comey—as well as many other co-conspirators—to push Hillary Clinton’s bogus allegations that Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

Among the recent Russia-Gate releases was an annex to the John Durham report that was allegedly discovered in a burn bag stowed in a secret room at the FBI. Its disclosures—including that the Russians had damning kompromat on Hillary Clinton—have drawn robust denials from leftist media like the New York Times, which suggested that the emails used to source Durham’s analysis might be Russian disinformation.

Brennan and Clapper are still lying, and they are doing so in ways that suggest a continuation of the 2016 Russia collusion hoax conspiracy and the continuation of a conspiracy to cover up their crimes. In their latest op-ed in the New York Times, Brennan and Clapper claim that… pic.twitter.com/VhGK3xl1UR — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 30, 2025

A day after the Times hit piece ran, Gabbard vowed to end the CIA’s ongoing Operation Mockingbird program, the purpose of which was to infiltrate newsrooms and use legacy media outlets to push government propaganda.

SCARY: Tulsi Gabbard CONFIRMS That ‘Operation Mockingbird’ is STILL Ongoing inside the CIA and she is actively trying to Shut it Down. Tulsi says Deep State intel agents are still actively colluding with left-wing media outlets to attack President Trump from within: “There are… pic.twitter.com/CZWMERFsa3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2025

The recent revelations from Gabbard’s office have fueled intense speculation and hope among Trump supporters that the DOJ will soon act to indict many of the deep-state hoaxers for a criminal conspiracy, with some suggesting treason charges that would not be subject to any federal statute of limitations.

If indicted criminally, Obama is expected to use the same presidential immunity defense used last year by Trump—unless his actions fell outside the reasonable scope of presidential duties or continued after he had left office.

During its deliberations on the immunity case last April, the U.S. Supreme Court grappled with the question of whether a sitting president might weaponize the power to authorize a hit on a political opponent, much as the “Operation Silence” claims suggest.

HAPPENING NOW: RSBN coverage of arguments on President Trump’s immunity case before the U.S. Supreme Court begins NOW, with opening statement from Trump attorney John Sauer pic.twitter.com/0AxcUWycx7 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) April 25, 2024

Obama’s past criminal conduct also came under discussion during the oral arguments, including his drone strikes on innocent civilians in the Middle East.

Arguing in support of immunity, Trump attorney John Sauer asked, “Could President Obama be charged with murder for killing U.S. citizens abroad by drone strike?” Sauer also noted similar crimes committed by Presidents George W. Bush and Joe Biden.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.