NY AG Letitia James’ Lawyer Begs DOJ Not to Prosecute Her

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A lawyer for New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday urged the Justice Department to refuse a Trump administration official’s request to prosecute the Democrat for mortgage fraud, calling it “improper political retribution.”

In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, the lawyer, Abbe Lowell, also offered evidence that one of the central accusations against James — that she had falsely told a lenders she intended to use a house in Virginia as her primary residence — is disproven by records and correspondence related to the real estate transaction.

The lawyer’s letter was in response to the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency has referred James to the DOJ for possible charges of mortgage fraud.

“Letitia James has, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire government backed assistance and loans, and more favorable loan terms,” FHFA Director William Pulte said in an April 15 letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche.

“While this was a long time ago, it raises serious concerns about the validity of Ms. James representations on mortgage applications,” he wrote.

BREAKING: A criminal referral has been sent to the Department of Justice, accusing New York AG Letitia James of mortgage fraud. How the tables have turned… Fox News is now reporting that the Federal Housing Finance Agency has sent a criminal referral to Attorney General Pam… pic.twitter.com/7KHpkoOGpk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 15, 2025

In one instance, James’s father listed her as his wife so he could get a better rate on her loan. Records also show that James was listed as a co-borrower on a house being purchased by her niece.

Responding to the allegation related to her niece’s property, Lowell told Bondi on Thurday that while the power-of-attorney form “mistakenly stated the property to be Ms. James’ principal residence,” James had been clear about her plans, sending an email to her mortgage loan broker two weeks earlier making clear that the property “WILL NOT be my primary residence.”

Lowell attached the emails and other records to his six-page letter to Bondi. That evidence, which he said was omitted from Pulte’s criminal referral, “refute the allegations of impropriety or make clear that a mistake on one line had no significance,” he told Bondi.

Lowell explained that Thompson-Hairston had needed financial support and that James was assisting her with the down payment on the Norfolk home. The mortgage application required only one individual to live at the property, he said.

Lowell also responded to the allegation that James’ father listed them as being married to each other in another loan application. While it is true that they’re listed as spouces in a 1983 mortgage application, other supporting documentation for that purchase lists James as her father’s daughter.

“In a predictable pattern here, Director Pulte cites a mistaken May 20, 1983 document Mr. James filled out to cast his baseless allegation while again ignoring the other supporting documentation, one on the same exact date that correctly describes Ms. James as being his daughter,” Lowell said. “The actual May 20, 1983 property deed for the Jamaica, Queen sresidence lists Robert James “and Letitia James, his daughter.”

Lowell argued to Bondi that Pulte’s letter was “seeking to revive baseless allegations.”

“We would expect a quick response confirming that this referral matter has been closed,” he concluded.

James infamously promised on the campaign trail in 2018 that she’d target Donald Trump if elected attorney general. After taking office, she launched a lengthy and broad investigation into Trump and his organization, accusing him of inflating his finances and property values to secure favorable loans.

Last year, she won a $454 million judgment against him in a controversial lawsuit claiming he had lied about the value of his assets on financial statements given to banks. Trump is appealing that verdict.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.