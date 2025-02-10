Quantcast
Monday, February 10, 2025

North Carolina Has Proposal to Stop Turning the Clocks Forward and Back

'In accordance with subsection (a) of Section 260a of the Uniform Time Act of 1966 (15 U.S.C. 260-267) the state and its political subdivisions shall observe standard time at all times throughout the year...'

Posted by Editor 3
A clock at Torrey Pines Golf Course
A clock at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, Calif. / PHOTO: Cole Lauterbach, The Center Square

(Alan Wooten, The Center Square) One month from the change, North Carolina has a proposal for Standard Time all year.

It’s a move the nation’s president is very much in favor of–not just in the state but across the nation.

Observe Standard Time All Year, or House Bill 12, is authored by Rowan County Republican Harry Warren. He’s got a slew of sponsors with him, too, from both parties.

The Standard Time Act traces back nearly 107 years to President Woodrow Wilson’s signing on March 19, 1918. Daylight Saving Time was created to save energy and take advantage of daylight hours, says the Library of Congress website.

Clocks are turned forward in the spring and back in the fall. President Donald Trump doesn’t like it, calling it “inconvenient” and “very costly.”

The legislation of Warren is a mere 12 lines, adding Article 8 to Chapter 81A of the General Statutes.

The language says, “In accordance with subsection (a) of Section 260a of the Uniform Time Act of 1966 (15 U.S.C. 260-267) the state and its political subdivisions shall observe standard time at all times throughout the year.”

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott has proposed a similar measure for the nation in the 119th Congress that convened last month. The Sunshine Protection Act of 2025, or Senate Bill 29, would made Daylight Saving Time permanent.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Many Medical Providers End Transgender Youth Procedures after Trump Order
Next article
Arrests in Luxury Home Burglaries Targeting NFL, NBA Players Are the ‘Tip of the Iceberg’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com