North Carolina Has Proposal to Stop Turning the Clocks Forward and Back

(Alan Wooten, The Center Square) One month from the change, North Carolina has a proposal for Standard Time all year.

It’s a move the nation’s president is very much in favor of–not just in the state but across the nation.

Observe Standard Time All Year, or House Bill 12, is authored by Rowan County Republican Harry Warren. He’s got a slew of sponsors with him, too, from both parties.

The Standard Time Act traces back nearly 107 years to President Woodrow Wilson’s signing on March 19, 1918. Daylight Saving Time was created to save energy and take advantage of daylight hours, says the Library of Congress website.

Clocks are turned forward in the spring and back in the fall. President Donald Trump doesn’t like it, calling it “inconvenient” and “very costly.”

The legislation of Warren is a mere 12 lines, adding Article 8 to Chapter 81A of the General Statutes.

The language says, “In accordance with subsection (a) of Section 260a of the Uniform Time Act of 1966 (15 U.S.C. 260-267) the state and its political subdivisions shall observe standard time at all times throughout the year.”

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott has proposed a similar measure for the nation in the 119th Congress that convened last month. The Sunshine Protection Act of 2025, or Senate Bill 29, would made Daylight Saving Time permanent.