Sunday, December 22, 2024

WATCH: New Orleans Musicians Gather for Jazz Funeral to Honor Pioneering Sax Player

'He’s one of the innovators of New Orleans music, and he’s left an indelible mark on New Orleans culture and is and will always be a part of the history of New Orleans culture...'

(Headline USA) Blaring trumpets and joyful voices resounded in a New Orleans neighborhood this week as about 100 people marched in honor of John “Prince” Gilbert, a key member of innovative brass bands that have become an important part of the city’s music scene over the past several decades.

Gilbert, who died last weekend, played the saxophone for Rebirth Brass Band, which has been a favorite in New Orleans since the 1980s.

The band is known for preserving and growing the brass band heritage, combining genres including funk, soul and jazz to create their own sound. He also was part of the New Birth Brass Band.

He taught, and recorded with, his son Orlando, who organized Monday evening’s second line parade—so called because observers traditionally fall in behind the band and marchers to form a second parade line.

“He’s one of the innovators of New Orleans music, and he’s left an indelible mark on New Orleans culture and is and will always be a part of the history of New Orleans culture,” Orlando said of his father’s career.

“My father’s playing was the bedrock of my own musicianship,” he added.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

