Quantcast
Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Newsom Caught Lying: Claimed He Never Used ‘Latinx’—But He Did 

'By the way, not one person ever in my office has ever used the word ‘Latinx.’ So, I’m like, what the hell?...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USACalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom firmly rejected the woke and widely rejected term “Latinx” to describe Latinos, insisting his office had never used it. But there’s one problem: he repeatedly did. 

Newsom made the seemingly hypocritical comments during his viral interview with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on March 6, where the two mocked the Democratic Party’s shift toward leftist ideology. 

“You said 2020 is when you started to see the Democrats sort of advance this notion of wokeism,” Newsom told Kirk. 

“It’s when the ‘awokening’ really started. You know what I’m talking about,” Kirk replied. 

“The ‘Latinx’ stuff? By the way, not one person ever in my office has ever used the word ‘Latinx.’ So, I’m like, what the hell?” Newsom exclaimed. 

“So, can we finally put that to bed? Do we agree?” Kirk shot back. 

“Yeah,” Newsom agreed. 

“I don’t even know where it came from. I’m like, what are people talking about?” Newsom recalled, speaking mockingly of his own party. 

Newsom’s remarks were astonishing. Not only has he repeatedly used the term “Latinx” on social media, but his government website has used it dozens of times. 

A Headline USA review of Google search results for the word “Latinx” on Newsom’s website showed multiple instances of its use. 

Newsom proudly used the word on his X page as well. Notably, Newsom attacked the Republican Party in 2023 for opposing both “Latinx” and Critical Race Theory in classrooms. 

In 2020, Newsom described Hispanics as “Latinx” to decry that COVID-19 reportedly impacted them disproportionately. 

Newsom’s government account has also used the word, using it in 2019 to report on child poverty within the Hispanic community. 

In October 2020, Newsom described music pop star Becky G as a “global Latinx superstar and activist,” bragging about a partnership to “urge eligible Gen Zers, Millennials, Gen Xers & the Latinx community to vote in the upcoming election.” 

He used it again in January 2020 to praise a non-profit: “The Latinx powered ‘Gameheads’ team created a video game that brings maternal power in Latinx households to the forefront of video game culture.” 

Newsom’s sudden condemnation of the term comes as he tried to position himself—albeit unsuccessfully—as a moderate Democrat ahead of the 2028 presidential election. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DOJ Asks Appeals Court to Keep Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin’s Son in Jail
Next article
Secret Service Identifies ‘Suicidal’ Suspect Shot Outside White House

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com