Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Unsealed Docs Reveal Alleged Scheme to Compromise Lawyer in Trump Case

'Bratt concluded his observations with words to the effect of, "I wouldn’t want you to do anything to mess that up"—referring to Mr. Woodward’s potential nomination...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Jack Smith
Jack Smith / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s classified information case in Florida has unsealed a slew of court records in that matter—revealing details of an alleged plot to bribe defense attorney Stanley Woodward, who is representing Trump’s co-defendant, Walt Nauta.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s order to unseal court records revealed a June 7, 2023, letter from Woodward and Nauta to U.S. Judge James Boasberg. The letter came the day before the indictment against Trump was unsealed in the classified info case. The letter was reported on by mainstream media at the time, but wasn’t published until this week.

In the letter, Woodward and Nauta warned Boasberg that Special Counsel Jack Smith attempted to bribe Woodward last August when the Justice Department was building its case against the former President.

According to that letter, DOJ attorney Jay Bratt tried to bribe Woodward to convince his client to become a cooperating witness against Trump. This occurred during an Aug. 24, 2022, meeting, the letter said.

“Specifically, Mr. Bratt remarked that he was aware of the fact that Mr. Woodward had been recommended for a Presidential nomination to the Superior Court of the District of Columbia,” Woodward wrote in the letter.

“The only rational inference to be drawn from this reference … is that somehow Mr. Woodward’s potential nomination to the Superior Court would be implicated by Mr. Nauta’s decision not to ‘cooperate’ in government’s investigation. Indeed … Mr. Bratt concluded his observations with words to the effect of, ‘I wouldn’t want you to do anything to mess that up’—referring to Mr. Woodward’s potential nomination.”

The unsealing of the letter comes as Nauta still has at least one pending motion to dismiss the DOJ’s charges against him.

The DOJ has disagreed with Woodward’s characterization of the Aug. 24, 2022, meeting. However, Special Counsel Jack Smith did refer the matter to the DOJ’s Office of Professional Responsibility—though observers scoffed at the idea that the DOJ would properly investigate the allegations.

The alleged attempt to bribe Woodward has also drew the ire of the House Judiciary Committee, which sent Jack Smith a letter about the matter last September.

Jordan asked Smith to provide him with all documents and communications referring or relating to any appointment, meeting, or other visit by Woodward to the Justice Department, as well as any other communications referencing Woodward.

Smith had until Sept. 21 to answer Jordan, but it’s not clear if the Special Counsel provided any information.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

