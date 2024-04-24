Demystifying Inflation: Insights from the Money Metals’ Midweek Memo with Mike Maharrey

(Money Metals News Service) In the latest episode of the Money Metals’ Midweek Memo, host Mike Maharrey delved deep into the intricate realm of inflation, offering invaluable insights and debunking prevalent misconceptions.

With escalating concerns about inflation permeating the investment landscape, Maharrey’s elucidation provided much-needed clarity on this pivotal economic force and its implications for investors.

Inflation, a phenomenon with far-reaching consequences, has emerged as a central theme driving market dynamics and shaping Federal Reserve policy decisions. However, as Maharrey astutely pointed out, misunderstandings about inflation abound, underscoring the necessity for a precise definition and a comprehensive understanding of its causes and ramifications.

Maharrey shared a quote from economist Ludwig von Mises, stating: “Inflation is the true opium of the people.”

Recent market trends have underscored growing apprehensions about inflation, prompting investors to seek refuge in traditional safe-haven assets like gold. Citing a CNBC report, Maharrey highlighted that a staggering 83% of the largest money managers have turned bullish on precious metals, reflecting the heightened demand for inflation-resistant assets.

Gold, in particular, has witnessed a notable surge in portfolio allocations over the past month, indicating its status as a favored commodity among fund allocators. James Steel, HSBC’s chief precious metals analyst, emphasized the role of Safe Haven demand and institutional fund purchases in propelling gold and silver rallies.

Throughout the episode, Maharrey dispelled common misconceptions surrounding inflation, asserting that much of the mainstream discourse on the topic is either incorrect or misleading.

Quoting economist Milton Friedman’s famous dictum, Maharrey emphasized that “inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon,” shedding light on the fundamental relationship between monetary expansion and rising prices.

Maharrey went even further by providing a more in-depth quote on ‘inflation’ from economist Ludwig von Mises:



“Inflation, as this term was always used everywhere and especially in this country, means increasing the quantity of money and bank notes in circulation and the quantity of bank deposits subject to check. But people today use the term `inflation’ to refer to the phenomenon that is an inevitable consequence of inflation, that is the tendency of all prices and wage rates to rise. The result of this deplorable confusion is that there is no term left to signify the cause of this rise in prices and wages. There is no longer any word available to signify the phenomenon that has been, up to now, called inflation. . . . As you cannot talk about something that has no name, you cannot fight it. Those who pretend to fight inflation are in fact only fighting what is the inevitable consequence of inflation, rising prices. Their ventures are doomed to failure because they do not attack the root of the evil. They try to keep prices low while firmly committed to a policy of increasing the quantity of money that must necessarily make them soar. As long as this terminological confusion is not entirely wiped out, there cannot be any question of stopping inflation.”

Moreover, Maharrey elucidated the symbiotic relationship between inflation and government spending, noting that the federal government relies on inflation to sustain its fiscal policies.

As Maharrey succinctly put it, “When you print a whole bunch of money and throw a whole bunch of money into the economy… you’re going to have a general rise in prices across the board.”

In conclusion, Maharrey underscored the importance of understanding the intricacies of inflation and its underlying mechanisms for investors navigating today’s economic climate. By discerning the impact of monetary policies and government interventions on inflationary pressures, individuals can make informed investment decisions, including allocating assets to precious metals as a hedge against inflationary risks.

In essence, the Money Metals’ Midweek Memo episode served as a beacon of clarity in a landscape clouded by uncertainty, empowering investors with the knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of inflation and its implications.

Mike Maharrey encourages people to start investing in gold and silver through Money Metals Exchange as a way to build a personal store of value and to hedge against inflation.