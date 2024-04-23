Neurologist Explains Cause of Sex Dreams about Unattractive People

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A neurologist recently published a book offering an explanation as to why some people have erotic dreams about individuals that they are not attracted to, the Daily Mail reported.

According to neuroscientist Rahul Jandial, eight in 10 people have had such dreams before, typically about people they know, even in instances in which they find them unattractive—or even dislike them.

Jandial claimed that in dreaming, the “moderating influence” we exercise while awake disappears, “allowing our erotic dreams to be wildly creative and exploratory.”

The neurologist also hypothesized that dreams are “like a prurient thought experiment” that takes place “liberated” from the realities of waking life, concluding that “it is highly possible that we become more open to erotic dreams at night.”

Thus, Jandial argued, erotic dreams tend to focus on those around which the dreamer spends a lot of time—whether there is genuine waking attraction present or not.

Interestingly, Jandial also suggested that many people today are psychologically “closer” to celebrities than to their own family and friends. This has the effect of leading to erotic dreams about celebrities.

Though these dreams tend to “stick close to home,” Jandial suggested, “celebrities have literally taken root in our neural architecture. Our response to them suggests they are as familiar to us as a long-time friend or neighbor.”

Ultimately, he argued, dreams of this nature express the dreamer’s “true desires,” and are “the embodiment of desire itself.”

Sexual desire, according to Jandial, is rooted in the natural human desire to have children.