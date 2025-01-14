Quantcast
Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Navy’s Next 2 Aircraft Carriers to be Named after George Bush and Bill Clinton

'When I personally delivered the news to Bill and George, they were deeply humbled...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Front row, from left, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff and second row from left, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush, former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump, stand during the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Outgoing President Joe Biden announced Monday that the Navy’s next two Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers will be named for two of his predecessors: Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

“When I personally delivered the news to Bill and George, they were deeply humbled.  Each knows firsthand the weight of the responsibilities that come with being Commander-in-Chief,” Biden said in a White House press release. “And both know well our duty to support the families and loved ones who wait and worry for the safe return of their servicemember.”

According to the White House, construction on the USS William J. Clinton and the future USS George W. Bush will begin construction in the years ahead. The White House promised that the ships will be the most capable, flexible, and professional Navy that has ever put to sea.

“They will be crewed by sailors who hail from every corner of the United States, and who will sail these ships into harm’s way, defending our interests overseas and our safety here at home,” the White House added.

It’s not clear when the ships will be built. The Navy has been experiencing widespread cost overruns and construction delays for nearly all its ships.

Last year, for instance, the Navy announced that its future aircraft carrier USS Enterprise likely won’t be ready until around 2030—years later than its initial due date of 2028.

Delays in the USS Enterprise construction could further delay the USS Bush and USS Clinton carriers. The U.S. Naval Institute reported last May that the Navy was mulling the decision to delay the purchase of those future carriers, in part because of a one-year delay for the Enterprise.

It’s also not clear where the Navy expects to get its sailors to staff the Bush and Clinton crafts as the Navy’s recruiting continues to plummet.

The Navy fell 20% short of its recruitment goals for 2023, forcing officials to downsize the crews for the existing craft.

Forbes reported in December 2023 that the USS Gerald R. Ford has downsized its crew by 500 to 600 sailor in the last six months. The vessel was reportedly operating below its original objective of 2,391 crew members.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
SELLERS: What Could We Learn from a Jack Smith Prosecution?
Next article
Trump Pressuring Israel to Accept Gaza Ceasefire Deal before Inauguration

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com