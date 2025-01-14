Navy’s Next 2 Aircraft Carriers to be Named after George Bush and Bill Clinton

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Outgoing President Joe Biden announced Monday that the Navy’s next two Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers will be named for two of his predecessors: Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

“When I personally delivered the news to Bill and George, they were deeply humbled. Each knows firsthand the weight of the responsibilities that come with being Commander-in-Chief,” Biden said in a White House press release. “And both know well our duty to support the families and loved ones who wait and worry for the safe return of their servicemember.”

According to the White House, construction on the USS William J. Clinton and the future USS George W. Bush will begin construction in the years ahead. The White House promised that the ships will be the most capable, flexible, and professional Navy that has ever put to sea.

“They will be crewed by sailors who hail from every corner of the United States, and who will sail these ships into harm’s way, defending our interests overseas and our safety here at home,” the White House added.

It’s not clear when the ships will be built. The Navy has been experiencing widespread cost overruns and construction delays for nearly all its ships.

Last year, for instance, the Navy announced that its future aircraft carrier USS Enterprise likely won’t be ready until around 2030—years later than its initial due date of 2028.

Delays in the USS Enterprise construction could further delay the USS Bush and USS Clinton carriers. The U.S. Naval Institute reported last May that the Navy was mulling the decision to delay the purchase of those future carriers, in part because of a one-year delay for the Enterprise.

It’s also not clear where the Navy expects to get its sailors to staff the Bush and Clinton crafts as the Navy’s recruiting continues to plummet.

The Navy fell 20% short of its recruitment goals for 2023, forcing officials to downsize the crews for the existing craft.

Forbes reported in December 2023 that the USS Gerald R. Ford has downsized its crew by 500 to 600 sailor in the last six months. The vessel was reportedly operating below its original objective of 2,391 crew members.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.