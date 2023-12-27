Quantcast
Wednesday, December 27, 2023

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Claims Dealing w/ Rural Americas Is ‘Like Fighting Terrorism’

'It’s a weird thing, but in a way it’s like fighting terrorism...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former MNSBC host Chris Matthews launched a scathing attack against rural Americans, claiming that dealing with them is similar to fighting terrorism.

During a guest appearance on Morning Joe on Tuesday, Matthews spoke about the challenges Biden faces ahead of the 2024 presidential election, particularly as rural Americans grow discontent with the direction of the country under the Biden administration.

“This is rural rage. They are so angry at the liberal establishment, the coastal elite, they look at people on television … ‘They don’t have to worry about us,’” Matthews claimed in the show, as reported by the Daily Caller.

He added, “And the regular guy in the country goes, ‘there they are snarling and making fun of us again’ and every time we make fun of Trump, we’re making fun of them … It’s a weird thing, but in a way it’s like fighting terrorism.”

In the same segment, Matthews drew parallels between engaging with rural Americans and dealing with Afghans and Iraqis upset by U.S. military interventions in their countries. 

“We think we just put the army in, or Israel just puts the IDF in, and they’re going to solve the problem,” he continued. “It never solves the problem because you enrage people. And we did it with Afghanistan and we did it with Iraq. We enraged the enemy to the point where they’re more fiery than ever and they hate us more than ever. Armies don’t make peace.”

Matthews’ claims came after the Biden-led Federal Communications Commission rescinded a $900 million subsidy to SpaceX and Twitter owner Elon Musk aimed at providing broadband internet access to over 640,000 rural homes and businesses, as reported by Daily Caller.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee, slammed the decision, saying that the decision delivered a blow to rural Americans.

“The real loser is gonna be rural America,” Carr stated in an interview with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo. “Elon Musk is gonna be fine — the $900 million isn’t that big of a deal to him — but we had millions of Americans that were guaranteed to get high-speed service that now the FCC has taken that commitment, vaporized it and replaced it with nothing.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Admin Sanctions Other Countries that Booted Candidates from Ballot

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com