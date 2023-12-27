MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Claims Dealing w/ Rural Americas Is ‘Like Fighting Terrorism’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former MNSBC host Chris Matthews launched a scathing attack against rural Americans, claiming that dealing with them is similar to fighting terrorism.

During a guest appearance on Morning Joe on Tuesday, Matthews spoke about the challenges Biden faces ahead of the 2024 presidential election, particularly as rural Americans grow discontent with the direction of the country under the Biden administration.

“This is rural rage. They are so angry at the liberal establishment, the coastal elite, they look at people on television … ‘They don’t have to worry about us,’” Matthews claimed in the show, as reported by the Daily Caller.

He added, “And the regular guy in the country goes, ‘there they are snarling and making fun of us again’ and every time we make fun of Trump, we’re making fun of them … It’s a weird thing, but in a way it’s like fighting terrorism.”

Chris Matthews: Convincing Trump supporters to vote Democrat is like “fighting terrorism” and literally calls them “the enemy” “Everytime we make fun of Trump, we’re making fun of them” And Chris confirms the media attacks Trump to attack the everyday person he represents pic.twitter.com/lkujHjf3WO — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 26, 2023

In the same segment, Matthews drew parallels between engaging with rural Americans and dealing with Afghans and Iraqis upset by U.S. military interventions in their countries.

“We think we just put the army in, or Israel just puts the IDF in, and they’re going to solve the problem,” he continued. “It never solves the problem because you enrage people. And we did it with Afghanistan and we did it with Iraq. We enraged the enemy to the point where they’re more fiery than ever and they hate us more than ever. Armies don’t make peace.”

Only an idiot would compare dealing with Americans with fighting terrorism. ‘So angry’: Chris Matthews says dealing with rural Americans is like ‘fighting terrorism’https://t.co/qW4Mz3jtJX — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) December 26, 2023

Matthews’ claims came after the Biden-led Federal Communications Commission rescinded a $900 million subsidy to SpaceX and Twitter owner Elon Musk aimed at providing broadband internet access to over 640,000 rural homes and businesses, as reported by Daily Caller.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee, slammed the decision, saying that the decision delivered a blow to rural Americans.

“The real loser is gonna be rural America,” Carr stated in an interview with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo. “Elon Musk is gonna be fine — the $900 million isn’t that big of a deal to him — but we had millions of Americans that were guaranteed to get high-speed service that now the FCC has taken that commitment, vaporized it and replaced it with nothing.”