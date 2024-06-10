Quantcast
Monday, June 10, 2024

Mother of Four Swallowed Whole by 20-Foot Python

'I am forever sorry that I let my wife go out alone...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Indonesian woman swallowed by python
An Indonesian woman is discovered after cutting open a python that had swallowed her whole. / IMAGE: anak kampung via YouTube

Editor’s note: Video contains graphic images that may be unsuitable for some audiences.

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Searchers found a middle aged mother of four who went missing in Indonesia dead inside the belly of a 20 foot python, according to the Independent.

Farida, 45, left her home on Thursday night to sell food at a local market when she ran into the snake.

Authorities suspect that the snake bit her, then coiled around her unconscious body to suffocate her, then swallowed her whole.

Farida’s husband, Noni, found the engorged snake near his wife’s belongings, scattered around the forest floor.

Villagers caught the snake and cut it open, finding Farida inside.

“Several other villages then helped him to catch the python,” said Suardi Rosi, head of the village of Kalempang. “The body of his wife was found in the stomach of a snake. She was taken away to his house before being buried.”

Noni and many other villagers mourned Farida’s death as they carried her body to the village.

“I feel sorry for the suffering she went through,” said Noni. “I am sorry for our family.”

Python attacks are rare, but not unheard of–particularly in Indonesia.

Residents of Sulawesi’s Tinanggea district killed a 26-foot-long python in 2023 as it was in the midst of attempting to eat a local farmer.

In 2018, a 23-foot snake devoured a 54-year-old woman in a nearby district.

The largest python in recorded history was 32 feet long, weighing 350 pounds.

Pythons usually feed on small rodents, but also eat pigs, cows, bearcats and primates.

The snakes are sensitive to vibrations, heat and light, and usually avoid human settlements.

According to the local police chief, Noni’s and Farida’s home is close to a cliff known to be home to many snakes.

“I am forever sorry that I let my wife go out alone,” Noni said, according to Metro. “If I had been with her that day, the snake would not have dared to touch her.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Chicago’s Far-Left Mayor Had Lavish $30K Beauty Bill
Next article
Trump Tells Crowd of Supporters He Won’t Tax Tips

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com