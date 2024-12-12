Quantcast
Thursday, December 12, 2024

Country Star Morgan Wallen Sentenced in Chair-Throwing Case

'Upon the successful completion of his probation, the charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement...'

Posted by Editor 3
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen / IMAGE: AP

(Headline USA) Country music star Morgan Wallen on Thursday pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment for throwing a chair from the rooftop of a six-story bar in Nashville and nearly hitting two police officers with it.

Wallen, who appeared in court alongside his attorney, was sentenced to spend seven days in a DUI education center and be under supervised probation for two years.

“Conditionally guilty,” Wallen said when Judge Cynthia Chappell asked how he would plead.

According to the arrest affidavit, Wallen was accused of throwing a chair off the roof of Chief’s bar on April 7.

The chair landed about a yard from the officers, who spoke to witnesses and reviewed security footage. Witnesses told officers that they saw Wallen pick up a chair, throw it off the roof and laugh about it.

Shortly after the incident, Wallen issued a statement in which he said he accepted “responsibility” and was “not proud” of his behavior.

The statement did not include an apology but did mention making “amends” and touching base with law enforcement.

The “One Thing at a Time” singer was initially charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Worrick Robinson, Wallen’s attorney, said in a statement that the singer “has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved.”

“Upon the successful completion of his probation, the charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement,” Robinson added.

Wallen did not make a statement after the brief 10-minute hearing concluded on Thursday.

Instead, he was quickly escorted out by several security guards.

Wallen is one of the biggest names in contemporary country and was named the Country Music Association Awards’ entertainer of the year last month.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
SELLERS: Why Trump Must Give Preemptive Pardons to J6ers for Any Future ‘Insurrections’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com