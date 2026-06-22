Monday, June 22, 2026

Milwaukee Mayor Criticizes Investigation into 2020 Election

The Justice Department is investigating Wisconsin’s 2020 election...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(Benjamin Yount, The Center Square) Milwaukee’s mayor is again questioning and criticizing the federal investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 election.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson was on UpFront over the weekend and framed the FBI’s questioning of Milwaukee County election officials and Milwaukee police officers as an attempt to undo the 2020 presidential vote.

“We’ve got a president who, for whatever reason, just refuses to abide by the will of the voters – unless he wins,” Johnson said. “He’s not challenging election results in states or cities where he won. He’s only challenging those results in places where he did not win.”

The Justice Department is investigating Wisconsin’s 2020 election. Investigators have spoken with the Wisconsin Elections Commission and managers at Milwaukee County’s election office.

This month, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that federal investigators spoke with at least two police officers who were at Milwaukee’s election headquarters on Election Day in 2020.

Johnson said he did not know what those officers were asked or what they said.

Johnson was not asked and did not say anything about the outside law firms that have volunteered to represent Milwaukee in a lawsuit aimed at stopping the investigation into the 2020 election.

Johnson did say that he worries the investigation will continue to breathe life into election conspiracies that have lingered about Wisconsin since the 2020 election.

“I do have another issue, and issue with other people that sign on to some of this nonsense that undermines faith in elections,” the mayor explained. “We are celebrating the 250th anniversary of our country, of American democracy, and it’s a shame to me that we’ve got people at the highest level of our federal government who are trying to undermine those elections.”

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