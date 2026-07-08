McConnell Allies Deliver ‘Identical’ Message After ‘Brain Dead’ Claims Surface

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The top two Republican senators and a conservative figure said Tuesday that they recently spoke with Sen. Mitch McConnell amid unverified rumors that the Kentucky senator may be “brain dead.”

The statements made by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Majority Whip John Barrasso and Scott Jennings did little to quell speculation about McConnell’s condition, as critics noted that the details of the alleged conversations were “identical.”

Some individuals suggested the messages were simply talking points distributed by McConnell’s team, though there is no evidence to support that theory.

McConnell has been hospitalized since June 14. His office has shared very little information about his health and potential return to the Senate.

McConnell’s office declined to deny that he was on life support or “brain dead” as alleged by journalists Laura Loomer and Desiree Townsend. The two women cited “sources” close to the White House for the information. Headline USA was unable to independently verify those claims.

In a now-viral X post, Jennings indirectly refuted those claims, affirming he spoke to his “old friend Mitch McConnell this morning.”

Jennings added that McConnell remains hospitalized but that he is recovering. He noted that their conversation was “just shy of 20 minutes.” They reportedly discussed matters about Iran, Ukraine, the midterm elections, “and even a little bit of Senate history,” Jennings wrote.

I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a… — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 7, 2026

“I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible,” Jennings continued.

A Thune spokesperson said that the GOP leader and McConnell “had a lengthy and substantive conversation that covered a variety of topics, including national security.”

Barrasso spokesperson Kate Noyes added that the majority whip and McConnell “had a lengthy conversation early this afternoon” and spoke for roughly 20 minutes, according to Politico.

An EMS dispatch call leaked on July 2 showing that first responders were sent to McConnell’s home on June 14, where an individual was found unconscious. Reports identified the individual as McConnell.