Friday, June 20, 2025

Massive Bias Found in Poll that Claimed Americans Support War w/ Iran

Polling controversy erupts as GrayHouse’s findings contradict national surveys...

Posted by Jose Nino
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu / PHOTO: AP

(José Niño, Headline USA) The integrity of political polling is under the microscope after GrayHouse, a Republican-aligned firm, published results suggesting overwhelming support for U.S. involvement in Israel’s conflict with Iran.

On Tuesday, a heated controversy erupted over the credibility and motives of GrayHouse, a political polling firm led by Landon Wall, a prominent Republican pollster. This poll reported overwhelming support among Trump voters for U.S. military involvement in support of Israel against Iran.

This finding sharply contradicted established polling from organizations like The Economist/YouGov, which found a majority of Trump supporters opposed such intervention.

Landon Wall, GrayHouse’s founder, is a well-known strategist who has advised Republican leadership and campaigns nationwide. His firm has become a go-to pollster for the Senate GOP.

The GrayHouse poll in question, carried out last week, surveyed 450 Trump voters and found that nearly 80% supported providing offensive weapons to Israel, 72% backed direct U.S. military action against Iran, and 83% approved of Israel’s strikes on Iranian targets.

However, these results drew immediate skepticism and criticism online. Detractors accused GrayHouse of manufacturing consent for military escalation.

Chris Menahan, the publisher of the Information Liberation, suggested the firm was acting as a partisan “GOP shill” to justify U.S. involvement in a foreign conflict.

Menahan added that GrayHouse’s “X account is 2 months old” and “It appears it’s run by one man, Landon Wall, seen here on LinkedIn liking a post praising Palantir/Alex Karp.”

A recent Economist/YouGov poll, conducted last week, found that a clear majority of Americans—60%—oppose U.S. military involvement in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. Only 16% of respondents manifested support for intervention, whereas 24% stated they were unsure.

The survey’s findings directly challenge claims of broad public backing for military action. Notably, opposition was strong even among Trump supporters: 53% of those who identified as Trump voters said they do not want the U.S. military involved, compared to just 19% who support intervention and 28% who are undecided.

The poll also revealed resistance to military engagement across the political spectrum. Among Democrats, 65% opposed involvement, with just 15% in favor and 20% unsure. Republican respondents were similarly in opposition, with 53% against, 23% in support, and 24% unsure. Independents showed the highest level of opposition, with 61% rejecting military action, 11% supporting it, and 28% undecided.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

