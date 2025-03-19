Quantcast
Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Major Companies Pull Sponsorship for San Francisco Pride

'I think in this political environment that they thought that was a risky decision...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
FILE - Bikers, center, ride a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the annual Pride Parade in San Francisco June 30, 2024. (Minh Connors/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Major companies are pulling funding for the San Francisco Pride after President Donald Trump’s clampdown on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Comcast, Anheuser-Busch, and alcoholic beverage company Diageo, which owns many popular brands, are just three of big sponsors that decided to stop giving money, according to KTVU.

Executive director of the event, Suzanne Ford, said they now have a loss of approximately $300,000.

“The overall budget goal is $2.3 million, and while we have nearly $1 million already committed, we now need to raise an additional $1.3 million to meet our target,” Ford told Fox News Digital. “We remain focused on securing the necessary funds and appreciate the continued support from our community and partners.”

The Trump administration has made it a mission to stop the unnecessary DEI programs. As a result, companies have started to remove the programs in mass.

Major companies like Amazon, McDonald’s, Pepsi and Target have scaled back or completely eliminated DEI protocols.

Ford also spoke with SFGATE and said the every company cited a lack of funds as the reason for pulling its sponsorship. However, Ford believes it is for political reasons.

“I just interpreted that companies are making decisions that at this time it’s not good to be sponsoring Pride,” Ford said. “I think in this political environment that they thought that was a risky decision.”

Wine company La Creme also pulled some of its funding, but said it still plans on being a part of it in some capacity.

“While we did inform [San Francisco Pride] that we wouldn’t be able to activate like we did the past few years and have our larger pop-up tasting room there more due to logistical reasons, but it was still our hope to partner and be part of the event in some capacity,” the company told KTVU.

San Francisco Pride is behind one of the largest pride festivals in the country with the event spanning two days and a parade that lasts roughly four hours.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
ICE Reportedly Maxes Out Detention Capacity

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com