Los Angeles Fire Budget Cut, Hundreds of Hydrants Stolen for Scrap before Fires

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who has been away on a taxpayer-funded trip to Africa as a member of a Biden administration delegation, recently cut the fire department’s budget by $17.6 million.

Upon her arrival back in the United States, Sky News asked Bass whether she regrets cutting the fire department’s budget, and if she feels she owes citizens an apology for being absent as the city burned.

Bass ignored the questions, her eyes glued to the ground as she proceeded through the airport.

Days before Bass left for Ghana, the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles Bureau warned of “extreme fire weather conditions.”

The day before fires broke out, Bass shared a NWS warning, suggesting she may have been aware of the fire before her departure.

“There is an expected destructive and potentially life-threatening windstorm starting Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon,” Bass said. “Stay safe LA!”