Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Left-Wing Judge Silent on Trump’s Permission to Attend Son’s Graduation

'It looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the press in Manhattan state court in New York, Monday, April 15, 2024, after the first day of his trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Donald Trump might miss his youngest son Barron Trump’s high school graduation, as embattled Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan declined to clarify if Trump would be permitted to attend the ceremony.

Trump made the heartfelt announcement on Monday outside the courtroom following the launch of the criminal trial over alleged hush money payments. 

“As you know, my son is graduating from high school. It looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son, who’s worked very, very hard and he is a great student,” Trump told reporters stationed outside the courtroom.

Trump is currently embroiled in a trial over what has been widely described as “flawed” and dubious criminal charges concerning the so-called hush money. 

This case, spearheaded by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, signifies the first instance a former president faces criminal charges. 

While it remains plausible that Merchan could decide to allow Trump to attend the high school ceremony, he stated on Monday that it was premature to make such a determination. His response followed a request from Trump’s attorneys for a decision on the matter. 

“It really depends on if we are on time and where we are in the trial,” Merchan stated, as reported by Business Insider. 

According to Fox News, Barron Trump is scheduled to graduate from Oxbridge Academy of the Palm Beaches later this month, coinciding with his father’s attendance at the criminal trial.

“I’m very proud of the fact he did so well. I was looking forward for years to have his graduation with his mother and father,” Trump added. “It looks like the judge isn’t going to allow me to escape this scam. It’s a scam trial.” 

Trump currently faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records in the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

