Globalist Henry Kissinger Admitted ‘Grave Mistake’ of Open Borders in Final Interview

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) In the midst of a recent Islamic cultural takeover in the Western world that has led to growing anti-Semitism, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger appeared to lament his longtime support of globalist ideals, particularly open borders.

Kissinger, who passed away at the age of 100 earlier this week, led the notorious Bilderberg Group and had ties to other globalist cabals like the Trilateral Commission. Both embrace free trade, often to the detriment of national sovereignty, preferring that important decisions be made by unelected and unaccountable wealthy elites.

In a recent interview, though Kissinger—who fled Nazi Germany as a young man—admitted that it had been a mistake to allow millions of migrants into Germany, according to ZeroHedge.

“It was a grave mistake to let in so many people of totally different culture and religion and concepts,” he explained in an interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner. “It creates a pressure group inside each country that does that.”

The comment was in reaction to footage of Arabs in Berlin celebrating the initial Oct. 7 assault on Israel, which drew comparisons to the rise of Nazism and questions as to whether another Holocaust could happen.

“I do not have a grievance against the German people,” Kissinger said, recounting his own personal experiences with anti-Semitism some 80 years ago. “I find celebrations about what happened—which technically was a sort of criminal act—as painful.”

Kissinger, who is credited with helping negotiate an end to the Yom Kippur War in 1973, insisted that Hamas pay some penalty for their “open act of aggression.” However, he cautioned against too much outside aggression to disturb the Middle East’s delicate peace.

“The Middle East conflict has the danger of escalating and bringing in other Arab countries under the pressure of their public opinion,” he explained.

In the same interview, Kissinger also said that both the conflict in the Middle East and the tussle between Russia and Ukraine represented a “fundamental attack on the international system.”

Kissinger was best known for his work in global politics, including normalizing American relations with China and his involvement in the Vietnam War.

Many Democrats considered Kissinger to be a “war criminal” due to his actions in the Vietnam during the war.

Some speculate that he also played a part in the inception of the CIA and engineered several covert operations in South America and Asia.