Kansas City Fires Employee Who Doxxed Catholic Harrison Butker

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas’s spokesperson confirmed that the city fired the employee who doxxed Harrison Butker.

“The employee has been separated from the City workforce for violation of City policy by posting outside the scope of authorized City communications. The City will have no further comment on the post or individual employees related to it,” the spokesperson said in a statement, the Daily Wire reported.

The news came after the employee behind the official city-run Twitter account revealed where Butker lived amid attacks from the leftists over his commencement speech to the graduates at Benedictine College when he praised his wife for being a “homemaker,” urged female graduates to become wives and mothers instead of pursuing their careers, called out Joe Biden’s support for abortion and criticized LGBT “Pride month.”

“Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in…” the official account of Kansas City posted, listing where Butker lived.

Soon after, the city quickly deleted that post and put out another apologizing for the “previous tweet.”

“A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account. The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels,” the city’s mayor said.

The placekicker said during his speech at the Catholic college that his wife would agree that her life “truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

“How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” he said.