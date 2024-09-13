Quantcast
Deep-State Insider Reveals Kamala’s Top Priority: Banning ‘Gender-Biased Language’

The Left promotes radical transgender politics. / IMAGE: The Heritage Foundation via YouTube

(Headline USA) During her first year as vice president, Kamala Harris demanded that the intelligence community investigate the use of “gender-biased language” in national security reports, according to Swamp insider and Washington Post columnist David Ignatius.

Ignatius revealed this tid-bit about Harris in a column about whether she would make a good commander-in-chief. 

While interviewing several officials who had worked with Harris in the White House, Ignatius said he learned that Harris once took issue with a female intelligence officer’s use of “gendered” language. The intelligence officer had been providing Harris with a briefing on a classified personality profile of a female foreign leader.

“Harris was so concerned that she asked intelligence agencies to train their analysts to avoid any such bias in the future,” Ignatius wrote. “She also requested more reporting from the intelligence community on gender issues and sexual violence around the world.”

As a result, intelligence officials conducted “an internal assessment” on “whether analysts had routinely used gender-biased language in intelligence reports. The review examined several years of analytical reports, comparing how often certain words had been used about women and men,” he added.

Even Harris’s aides agree the briefing was “a bumpy start” for the vice president.

She has not asked the intelligence community for any additional updates on the use of “gendered” language since that first year in office, sources told Ignatius.

The report comes amid concern that Harris would govern much farther to the Left than President Joe Biden, given her past support for progressive policies.

Casting her as “Lying Kamala Harris,” former President Donald Trump has warned voters that Harris, “the most incompetent and far-left vice president in American history,” would “destroy” the United States if elected in November.

“Three weeks, four weeks ago, she was the worst politician in America,” Trump said last month. “Now they say, ‘Isn’t it amazing? Look at her. She’s beautiful. She’s so magnificent.’”

