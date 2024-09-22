Quantcast
Sunday, September 22, 2024

Kamala Begs for Debate Rematch… Trump Immediately Shuts It Down

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Trump-Harris debate
Members of the press appear in the spin room during a presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, on screen at left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, right, in Philadelphia. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Donald Trump swiftly shut down Vice President Kamala Harri’s politically convenient wish for a second debate. 

During a campaign rally in North Carolina on Saturday, Trump declared it “too late” for a second debate, noting that early voting has already begun in several states. 

Trump’s comments came in response to Harris’s acceptance of a CNN invitation for an October 23 debate. This would have been the second time Trump faced the embattled vice president as both eye the White House. 

“Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump,” claimed Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon in a statement. “Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate.”  

Echoing O’Malley’s remarks, Harris implored Trump on X to accept the invitation, but Trump shut her down, citing her refusal to debate him on Fox News. 

“She’s had her chance to do it with Fox, you know, Fox invited us on, and I waited and waited and they turned it down,” Trump told his supporters at the rally. “But now she wants to do a debate right before the election with CNN because she’s losing badly.” 

During the same speech, Trump drew parallels between Harris and a desperate boxer. 

“You know, it’s like a fighter. She sees the pulse. She sees what’s happening? She’s losing badly but it’s like a fighter who goes into the ring and gets knocked out and gets knocked out. The first thing he says is, ‘I want a rematch.’”  

Trump has already debated twice—first with President Joe Biden in a CNN “bloodbath” that culminated with Biden quitting the Democratic ticket. The former president then agreed to debate Harris, who inherited the nomination, with ABC News, the notoriously leftist outlet. 

During the debate—co-anchored by ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis—the anti-Trump bias was evident, with the anchors fact-checking Trump at least five times while allowing Harris to escape scrutiny over at least 25 falsehoods.

A study by the Media Research Center revealed that Muir’s coverage of Harris was a staggering 100% positive, while Trump’s coverage was strikingly 93% negative. 

