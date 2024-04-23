Judge Who Ruled to Disbar Ex-Trump Lawyer Exposed as Democrat Donor

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Investigative journalists with the Georgia Star News revealed that California Judge Yvette Roland, who recently recommended the disbarment of former Trump lawyer John Eastman, donated substantial amounts of money to leftist organizations and candidates, despite attempting to claim impartiality in the case.

Since becoming a judge, Roland has made five partisan donations totaling $594, according to records by the Federal Election Commission.

Prior to that, during the 2008 campaign, she made nine donations to the Obama campaign and the Democratic National Committee totaling $7,078 while working as a lawyer at Duane Morris LLP.

Last year, Roland donated $500 to a Democrat PAC called Newsom for California Governor 2022, which then passed all of its earnings—about $23 million—to a super-PAC called Campaign for Democracy Group.

CDG supports California Gov. Gavin Newsom, as well as Democrat oganizations in several other states, according to WND.

“Across the country, extremist Republicans are systematically attacking the very foundations of a free society—bullying and criminalizing the most vulnerable, denying women equality and reproductive healthcare, attacking communities of color, dehumanizing immigrants seeking the American Dream, banning books and restricting speech, and undermining the most basic tenant of our democracy, the right to vote,” says the CDG website.

The CDG also attacked Eastman for questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election, along with several other high profile figures such as former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Some suspect that Newsom’s PAC “smurfed” donations, meaning they accepted hundreds of small donations possibly facilitated by big-money leftist donors under many different names.

This strategy is often used to avoid campaign contribution limits.

Newsom for California Governoe received 74 million contributions between 2023 and 2024, despite the population of the state of California being only 38.9 million.

Many of Eastman’s initial objections to the certification of the 2020 election turned out to be valid concerns, despite Democrat insistence that nothing was wrong with the election.

Consequently, they claimed that Eastman committed offenses of “moral turpitude” by daring to challenge the election, using the same methods of legal recourse that Democrats including Al Gore and Hillary Clinton have previously exercised their right to in past elections.

In a speech on Jan.6, 2021 Eastman explained that “dead people voted.”

Election officials in the state of Michigan admitted that 1,500 voters in 2020 were dead people. When Eastman pointed that out, state election officials insisted that it was not an issue because 1,500 votes would not have changed the election results anyway.

Eastman is appealing the disbarment. His GiveSendGo has raised more than $745,000 as of Tuesday afternoon, with a goal of $950,000.