Sunday, July 21, 2024

Joe Biden Drops Out of the 2024 Race

'I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down...'

Posted by Editor 5
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference July 11, 2024, in Washington. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(Headline USA) Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday.

The drop ended his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump.

The disastrous debate was finally enough to get the media and Democrats to doubt the elderly president’s fitness for office.

The drop will likely create panic on the left as it is just four months before the election.

The decision comes after escalating pressure from Biden’s Democratic allies to step aside following the June 27 debate, in which the 81-year-old president trailed off and gave nonsensical answers.

Biden plans to serve out the remainder of his term in office, which ends at noon on Jan. 20, 2025.

“I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote in a letter posted to his X account.

He did not immediately throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, the party’s instant favorite for the nomination at its August convention in Chicago.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

