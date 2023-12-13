Jack Smith Will Use Trump’s Cellphone Data in Federal Election Trial

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Anti-Trump special counsel Jack Smith revealed that he plans to present data analysts to comment on Donald Trump’s White House cellphone and Twitter data in an upcoming Washington, D.C., trial in the federal election case.

Smith wrote in a court filing on Dec. 11, 2023, that the government intended to call up to three expert witnesses to testify in the case. Trump is charged with four counts related to his post-election efforts to challenge the process and results of the 2020 election, according to the Epoch Times.

The filing also explained how leftist prosecutors plan to use the mountains of data obtained under warrant from Twitter about Trump’s account, including location data.

“The government has provided its Notice of Expert Witnesses to the defendant,” the filing that was submitted to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia read.

The filing outlined each expert’s area of expertise and expected testimony.

It was also reported that the experts will use the data to paint a picture of how Trump used his phones, including the use of the Twitter app, “throughout the post-election period” and on Jan. 6, 2021, after the speech to his supporters at the Ellipse before Trump supporters were allowed to enter the U.S. Capitol by the law enforcement.

The experts are anticipated to “aid the jury” in understanding the data and how it has been visually presented on a map after being extracted from the White House phones of Trump and another unidentified individual who was close to him at the time.

The Times reported that the data is “expected” to be key in “understanding the movements of individuals toward the Capitol area during and after the defendant’s speech at the Ellipse.”

However, the publication noted that this plan in the “Trump witch-hunt” may fail because Trump’s phones were routinely used by other people, specifically his social media manager, Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.

According to the documents that were unsealed in August 2023, a federal judge ordered Twitter to hand over a large volume of Trump’s account data to Smith in February 2023. Deleted direct messages, other direct messages, draft posts and information on the locations of users who posted to the account were a part of the data.

Lawyers for Twitter, who failed to resist the court order despite their opposition, described some of the data as “confidential communications” between Trump and his senior advisers.