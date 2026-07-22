Inside Erika Kirk’s Week In A Utah Courtroom

(José Niño, Headline USA) Erika Kirk sat through five days of testimony in a Utah courtroom this month as prosecutors reconstructed her husband’s killing, and people close to the family say she left carrying sadness rather than the rage she expected, according to the Daily Mail.

The hearing placed her in the same room as Tyler Robinson, the 23 year old charged with assassinating Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University roughly ten months ago. Two sources close to the Kirks told the outlet that the anger never arrived.

“She was really concerned about being in the same room as him [Robinson], she didn’t know what she was going to feel, she said that a lot,” one family friend told the Daily Mail. “She thought she was really going to be angry and mad, to really hate him, but she didn’t. She just felt really sad. ‘Overwhelming sadness’ is what she called it. It made her grieve even more.”

The friend added, “She said she almost felt compassion for [Robinson] and definitely for his family, because it’s just so sad that two families were destroyed that day.”

Prosecutors presented surveillance video, forensic analysis, and testimony from Robinson’s former roommate and romantic partner. Judge Tony Graf gave both sides until September 1 to file written arguments, with oral arguments set for early September, and he has not signaled when he will rule on whether the case reaches trial. Robinson faces seven counts, including aggravated murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. He has not entered a plea.

Kirk was shot in the neck on September 10, 2025, while taking student questions on the Orem campus. Conspiracy theories poured in afterward, and streamers convinced a hidden government hand was responsible slept outside the courthouse to claim seats.

Candace Owens has driven much of that traffic. Once a prominent Turning Point USA figure, she has cast doubt on Robinson’s guilt and suggested without evidence that TPUSA staff may have been involved, Erika included, who now runs the organization.

Sources describe a widow with no patience left for her. “Erika can’t stand her [Candace]. She calls her ‘that b**ch’ if she talks about her at all,” a Kirk relative said. “Erika thinks she’s the worst, most unkind person in the world. Ugly person, inside and out. She’s a soulless ghoul.”

Megyn Kelly brokered a private Nashville meeting in December that stretched past four hours, and both women called it productive. The truce did not hold. In February, Owens launched Bride of Charlie, an eight episode series picking apart Erika’s upbringing and marriage.

“That bridge is burned, it’s more than burned. It’s been blown up,” the relative said, adding that Owens “decided to make this her identity. It’s a grab for attention, building her name and her brand, and making some money off it.”

Owens told the Daily Mail the anger runs both ways. “We’re furious too. The public cannot stand that Erika refuses to answer or even ask crucial questions surrounding Charlie’s death, which she has treated more like her personal coronation rather than an increasingly bizarre story that requires a network of paid influencers to support it,” she said.

Those close to Erika say she wants clarity rather than revenge. “She wants the truth, whatever that is,” the family friend said. “She’s not looking for just ‘somebody’ to pay.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino