Hunter Biden Claims Lindsey Graham Was in ‘Gay Mafia’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Hunter Biden repeated a longstanding claim about the late Sen. Lindsey Graham during an interview, alleging that the South Carolina Republican was gay just a week after his death.

Biden made the remarks in a July 18 appearance on the I’ve Had It podcast with left-wing host Jennifer Welch, where he claimed there was a “closeted gay mafia, largely Republican, that exists in Washington, D.C.”

Without citing sources, Biden argued that “everybody knows every single one of them who’s gay” and suggested that being in the closet triggered some lawmakers to direct vitriol toward others. He added:

“And so what they do is, their whole lives they’ve been closeted, and so you have this, like, black ball inside yourself, this, like, blackened heart by the fact that you can’t be who you want to be. And so you take it out on everybody else. And these men, largely men, have done exactly that. And everybody knows who they are. Everybody.”

Welch then responded, “Lindsey Graham.”

“Yeah. Of course,” Biden replied, adding that there is a “closeted gay mafia” of Republicans running DC.

For much of his political career, Graham faced speculation about his sexuality, in part because he never married or had children. Graham repeatedly denied that he was gay.

Graham served in the Senate from 2003 until 2026 and was friends with Joe Biden, who represented Delaware in the Senate from 1973 to 2009.

Later in the interview, Hunter Biden doubled down on the claim that “everybody knows that Lindsey Graham was gay, right?”

Pausing and stumbling over his words, he added: “And I don’t—I really had—and I liked Lindsey Graham when I was a kid, but everybody knew that he was gay, right? But, you know, we still kind of, like, talk about it on, like, CNN, like, you know.”

Hunter Biden says a "closeted gay mafia" of Republicans runs Washington Hunter: "There is like this closeted gay mafia, largely Republican, that exists in Washington DC, and everybody knows every single one of them" Hunter: "I know for certain and I'm not kidding now…… pic.twitter.com/TXSpiM6MNM — Arslan (@0xarslan) July 20, 2026

Accusations about a political opponent’s sexual orientation have long been used as a form of political attack, largely by the left. For instance, Trump has also faced online trolls questioning his sexuality despite having been married three times and having five children.

Just on June 24, fired former CNN host Don Lemon aired a podcast titled, “Could Donald Trump Be America’s First Gay President?!”

Trump is not the only Republican figure to have faced speculation about his sexuality. Others, including Sen. Tim Scott, Speaker Mike Johnson, former Vice President Mike Pence, Vice President JD Vance and Eric Trump, have also been targeted by similar trolls.