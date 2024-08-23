Inflation, Government Policy, and the Future of the Dollar: Insights from Economist Daniel Lacalle

(Money Metals News Service) In a recent episode of the Money Metals podcast, host Mike Maharrey sat down with economist Daniel Lacalle to discuss pressing economic issues, including inflation, government policy, and the future of the U.S. dollar. Lacalle, a professor of global economy at IE Business School in Madrid and author of several influential books, brought his deep knowledge and unique perspective to the conversation.

(Interview Begins Around 6:56 Mark)

Who is Daniel Lacalle?

Daniel Lacalle is a prominent Spanish economist, investment manager, and professor of global economy at IE Business School in Madrid. Born on August 5, 1967, Lacalle has established himself as a leading voice in economics, with a reputation for clear and accessible explanations of complex economic issues. He has authored several influential books, including Life in the Financial Markets (2014), The Energy World is Flat (2015), Escape from the Central Bank Trap (2017), and Freedom or Equality (2020).

Lacalle is ideologically aligned with conservative liberal principles and has been closely associated with the Partido Popular, a major political party in Spain, although he is not formally affiliated with them. In 2019, he even ran for office in the Spanish general elections. Daniel Lacalle has been ranked as one of the top twenty most influential economists globally by Richtopia in both 2016 and 2017.

In addition to his work in academia and finance, Lacalle is a regular contributor to major media outlets, including CNBC, Bloomberg TV, BBC, and the Wall Street Journal. He also collaborates with organizations such as the World Economic Forum and the Mises Institute. His expertise spans a wide range of economic topics, from monetary policy to global energy markets, making him a sought-after commentator and analyst in both Europe and the United States.

Inflation: Is It Really Under Control?

Lacalle kicked off the discussion by challenging the narrative that inflation is “under control.” He emphasized that inflation is cumulative, meaning that even if the annualized rate appears to be declining, it doesn’t negate the financial strain on everyday people. He pointed out that non-replaceable goods and services, such as shelter and healthcare, continue to rise at annualized rates of 4-5%. This persistent inflation remains a significant concern, especially when services inflation and shelter costs remain high.

Lacalle also highlighted that markets often shift the narrative to make inflation seem under control, driven by the desire for rate cuts. He stressed that if inflation were solely caused by COVID-19-related disruptions, it should have subsided by now. However, inflation persists, suggesting deeper, more systemic issues.

Inflation as a Policy Tool

One of the most striking points Lacalle made was that inflation is not just an economic phenomenon; it’s a policy tool. Governments use inflation to erode their fiscal imbalances at the expense of citizens’ purchasing power. Lacalle explained that the commonly accepted 2% inflation target was essentially a “made-up figure” designed to make the loss of purchasing power more palatable in exchange for supposed economic growth.

He argued that inflation is a hidden tax, particularly harmful to the poorest citizens. Governments benefit from inflation by imposing indirect taxes on goods and services, which rise in price due to inflation, resulting in higher tax revenues without explicitly raising tax rates. This allows politicians to present themselves as the solution to the very problems they create, often by offering subsidies financed by more currency printing.

Kamala Harris’s Plan and Price Gouging

Lacalle also addressed U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s plan to combat inflation by targeting price gouging. He dismissed the concept of price gouging as “ludicrous,” especially in a highly competitive market like the U.S. grocery sector, where margins are around 1.6%. He argued that the notion of price gouging preys on voters’ ignorance and distracts from the real issue: the destruction of purchasing power caused by government policies.

Lacalle criticized Harris’s plan to increase expenditures by $1.7 to $2.5 trillion, offset by higher taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals. He labeled this approach as a classic election cycle lie, stating that it is impossible to generate such additional tax revenue through revenue measures alone. He warned that this kind of deficit spending threatens the U.S. dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency.

Central Banks and Gold: A Shift in Strategy

The conversation then turned to the actions of central banks, particularly their increasing gold reserves. Lacalle noted that central banks have historically reduced their exposure to gold in favor of U.S. dollars and euros. However, with the fiscal and monetary imbalances in these currencies, central banks, especially in countries like China and India, are now turning back to gold as a more reliable store of value. He emphasized that gold has outperformed bonds and other assets over the last 50 years, making it an attractive option for central banks looking to stabilize their reserves.

The Threat of De-Dollarization

Lacalle also touched on the potential for de-dollarization, where the U.S. dollar could lose its status as the world’s reserve currency. While he acknowledged that this is not an immediate threat, he cautioned against complacency. He compared the situation to driving at 200 miles per hour and assuming everything is fine just because nothing has gone wrong yet. The real risk lies in ignoring the warning signs, much like what happened with the British pound when it lost its reserve status.

He pointed out that the U.S. dollar’s current strength is partly due to the fact that competing currencies, like the euro, are implementing similar flawed policies. However, should the U.S. undermine investor security and its independent institutions, the dollar’s reserve status could quickly unravel.

Discrepancy Between Headline Figures and Real-Life Experience

Lacalle ended the conversation by highlighting the discrepancy between headline economic figures and the reality faced by everyday citizens. While aggregate measures like GDP and CPI might suggest stability, disaggregated figures tell a different story. Small businesses and families, the backbone of the U.S. economy, are facing significant challenges, even as large corporations and the government perform well. He stressed the importance of paying attention to these warning signs to avoid further discontent and economic instability.

Conclusion

Daniel Lacalle’s insights in this Money Metals podcast episode shed light on the complexities of inflation, government policy, and the potential future of the U.S. dollar. His analysis underscores the importance of recognizing inflation as a deliberate policy tool and the risks associated with ignoring the warning signs in the global economy. As central banks shift their strategies and citizens grapple with rising costs, understanding these dynamics is crucial for navigating the uncertain economic landscape ahead.

Key Questions & Answers:

Here are the key questions and answers from the interview between Mike Maharrey and Daniel Lacalle on the Money Metals podcast:

Is inflation really under control, or is that narrative overstated?

Inflation is not under control. Inflation is cumulative, and even if the annualized rate decreases, people still feel the effects, especially with non-replaceable goods and services like shelter and healthcare rising at 4-5% annually. The narrative that inflation is under control is driven by market desires for rate cuts, not reality. If inflation were caused solely by COVID-related disruptions, it should have disappeared by now, but it hasn’t, indicating deeper issues.

How do governments and the political class benefit from inflationary policies?

Inflation is a hidden tax imposed by governments that erodes fiscal imbalances without explicitly raising taxes. It allows governments to dilute the purchasing power of citizens’ wages and savings while increasing indirect tax revenues. Politicians also present themselves as the solution to the inflation they cause by offering subsidies, funded by more money printing.

What are your thoughts on Kamala Harris’s plan to combat inflation by stopping price gouging?

The concept of price gouging is ludicrous, especially in competitive markets like the U.S. grocery sector, where margins are only 1.6%. The focus on price gouging distracts from the real issue of inflation caused by government policies. Harris’s plan to increase spending by $1.7 to $2.5 trillion and offset it with higher taxes is unrealistic and threatens the U.S. dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency.

Why are so many central banks buying gold, and what does it signal?

Central banks are increasing their gold reserves because U.S. Treasury bills and other traditional assets are no longer providing the stability they once did. With fiscal and monetary imbalances in major currencies like the U.S. dollar and euro, gold offers a more reliable store of value. Gold has outperformed bonds and other assets over the past 50 years, making it a preferred choice for central banks.

Do you think de-dollarization is a potential problem for the U.S. in the future?

De-dollarization is a potential problem, although not an immediate one. The risk lies in complacency, as the U.S. dollar could lose its reserve status if the U.S. undermines investor security and its independent institutions. The current strength of the dollar is partly due to competing currencies, like the euro, implementing similar flawed policies. However, this situation could change rapidly.

What is something that you see in the economy or financial system that others might be missing?

There is a concerning discrepancy between headline economic figures, such as GDP and CPI, and the real-life experiences of citizens. Small businesses and families are struggling, even as large corporations and the government perform well. Ignoring these warning signs could lead to further economic instability and discontent, as seen in recent European elections.

These key questions and answers highlight the main topics discussed during the interview, focusing on inflation, government policies, and their broader economic implications.