Monday, March 3, 2025

In Stunning Move Moments before Trial, Crimo Pleads Guilty to July 4 Chicagoland Mass Shooting

'You are not a party to this proceeding. If you would like to stay in the courtroom please have a seat and be quiet...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - Robert E. Crimo III attends the hearing on motions before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, Ill., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool, File)

(Headline USA) An Illinois man pleaded guilty Monday to killing seven people and injuring dozens more when he opened fire on a 2022 Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb, a stunning development moments before opening statements in his trial on murder and attempted murder charges.

Appearing in a Lake County circuit courtroom, Robert E. Crimo III, 24, withdrew his earlier not-guilty plea in the Highland Park shooting.

Crimo’s guilty plea means that evidence from his case may never see the light of day. That matters because—among other reasons—there’s compelling evidence that there may have been multiple shooters at Highland Park on July 4, 2022 (see here). There are also reasons to believe that Crimo may have been groomed (see here).

Prosecutors initially charged him with 21 counts of first-degree murder — three counts for each person killed — as well as 48 counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors dropped 48 less serious counts of aggravated battery before jury selection last week.

On Monday, Judge Victoria Rossetti read the charges to Crimo and asked questions to be sure he understood before accepting the plea. He was sitting next to his lawyers wearing a dark suit.

“Is that what you went over with your attorneys?” Rossetti asked.

“Yes,” Crimo replied.

He gave mostly one-word answers to her follow-up questions. His mother, Denise Pesina, had a brief outburst at the news and the judge gave her a warning.

“We’re going to move forward,” the judge said to her. “You are not a party to this proceeding. If you would like to stay in the courtroom please have a seat and be quiet.”

She was allowed to stay.

The judge said with the plea change, there would be no trial or further motions. Jurors were never even let into the courtroom.

Sentencing will come April 23, but Crimo is certain to spend the rest of his life behind bars. Each count of first-degree murder carries a maximum natural life prison sentence. Prosecutors said survivors would get the chance to address Crimo at the sentencing.

Crimo didn’t further address the court before leaving the courtroom.

His public defenders did not address reporters after the hearing.

Security was tight at the courthouse, with bag checks and observers required to lock up their phones.

The change of plea shocked those gathered in the courtroom, including survivors and their families.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

