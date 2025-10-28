House Oversight Committee Refers Biden ‘Cover-Up’ to DOJ for Investigation

(Sarah-Roderick Fitch, The Center Square) The U.S. House Oversight Committee released its report on the investigation into former President Joe Biden’s cognitive health, resulting in referrals to the Justice Department and the D.C. Board of Medicine, citing multiple cover-ups of Biden’s cognitive decline.

The report, released Tuesday morning, claims that the former president’s “inner circle” gaslit the American people on Biden’s cognitive decline. In addition to the referrals, the report argues that many of the former president’s executive actions signed by autopen could be invalid.

The committee interviewed over a dozen aides and key Biden advisors during the course of the investigation.

The report entitled “The Biden Autopen Presidency: Decline, Delusion, and Deception in the White House” notes that testimony revealed that “political advisors” rejected cognitive testing in an effort to “protect” the former president’s “reelection prospects.” Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, invoked his Fifth Amendment rights when the committee questioned him. As a result, the committee chairman, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is recommending the District of Columbia Board of Medicine review the physician’s actions while serving as Biden’s physician at the White House, to review whether he “produced false or misleading medical reports to the American people.”

The committee argues that senior Biden staff “exercised presidential authority or facilitated executive actions without direct authorization” from the former president, including the use of the autopen.

Comer is asking the DOJ to “conduct a comprehensive review of all executive actions” during the Biden’s presidency, specifically calling for “further scrutiny” of O’Connor, Annie Tomasini and Anthony Bernal after they invoked the Fifth Amendment.

The comprehensive report includes video and transcripts of the interviews of 14 Biden aides.

Comer underscored the magnitude of the “cover-up” behind the former president’s cognitive decline, claiming the executive actions signed by the autopen are invalid.

“The Biden Autopen Presidency will go down as one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history. As Americans saw President Biden’s decline with their own eyes, Biden’s inner circle sought to deceive the public, cover-up his decline, and took unauthorized executive actions with the autopen that are now invalid,” said Comer in a news release.

Comer argues that the former president’s senior aides purposefully misled the American people, calling for further investigation.

“Our report reveals how key aides colluded to mislead the public and the extraordinary measures they took to sustain the appearance of presidential authority as Biden’s capacity to function independently diminished. Executive actions performed by Biden White House staff and signed by autopen are null and void. We are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a thorough review of these executive actions and scrutinize key Biden aides who took the Fifth to hide their participation in the cover-up. The D.C. Board of Medicine must also review the actions taken by President Biden’s physician to hide his true condition. We have provided Americans with transparency about the Biden Autopen Presidency, and now there must be accountability,” Comer added.

Questions regarding Biden’s mental fitness were raised well before the 2020 presidential election. Republicans and many in the conservative media continued to raise questions regarding the former president’s health throughout his presidency.

However, the investigations were fueled in part by a book written by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, “Original Sin,” which the congressman quoted as claiming, “Five people were running the country, and Joe Biden was at best a senior member of the board.”