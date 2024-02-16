Quantcast
House Intel Chief Faces Probe over Dubious National Security Alert

'This revelation by the Chairman was done with a reckless disregard...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Mike Turner
Mike Turner / IMAGE: Face the Nation via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, is under fire for what many perceive as a fearmongering alert regarding a national security threat arising from Russian nuclear capabilities in space. 

The backlash has been so intense that Turner is now confronted with calls from Rep. Angy Ogles, R-Tenn., urging House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to initiate a formal investigation into the dubious claims initially made on Wednesday.

Specifically, Turner claimed that the U.S. faces an imminent threat but did not offer detail about the alleged information, claiming that much of it remained classified. Such an alarmist declaration prompted an Ogles letter to Johnson.

“This revelation by the Chairman was done with a reckless disregard of the implications and consequences said information would have on geopolitics, domestic and foreign markets, or well-being and psyche of the American people,” Ogles said. 

Critics accused Turner of making these allegations in a desperate attempt to pressure House Republicans into supporting a Senate bill on funding for Ukraine and its conflict with Russia. 

Ogles echoed these sentiments, declaring in the letter: “In hindsight, it has become clear that the intent was not to ensure the safety of our homeland and the American people, but rather to ensure additional funding for Ukraine and passage of an unreformed Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).” 

On Wednesday, Turner released a somewhat vague statement regarding the alleged threat. 

“Today, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has made available to all Members of Congress information concerning a serious national security threat,” Turner said in a statement. 

“I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat,” he added. 

Johnson promptly dispelled such concerns when speaking to reporters in the U.S. Capitol. “I saw Chairman Turner’s statement on the issue and I want to assure the American people, there is no need for public alarm,” Johnson clarified. “We are going to work together to address this matter, as we do all sensitive matters that are classified.”

