Thursday, April 24, 2025

Homosexual FBI Analyst Who Hunted Jan. 6ers Now Running for Congress

'I’ve served my country and supported the mission of the FBI under presidents of both parties and directors with many different ideas. These include Chris Wray and during the first Trump Administration. Now, I promise you, it’s different...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FBI pride tent
The FBI set up a recruitment tent at an LGBT Pride event in Union County, North Carolina. / PHOTO: @FBI via Twitter

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A former FBI analyst who hunted protestors from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising is now running for Congress.

“For 17 years, I was an FBI intelligence analyst, working in secret to keep us safe from global threats and the insurrectionists who stormed our Capitol,” said ex-FBI analyst John Sullivan, who resigned from the bureau weeks ago. “Now, I’m stepping out of the shadows to run for Congress.”

Sullivan, who is apparently gay with an adopted son, said he’s running in the district represented by Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., whom the former analyst deemed “Elon Musk’s top Congressman.”

Sullivan’s announcement comes weeks after he publicly resigned. Sullivan started a Substack blog to explain his decision.

“I’ve served my country and supported the mission of the FBI under presidents of both parties and directors with many different ideas. These include Chris Wray and during the first Trump Administration. Now, I promise you, it’s different. The current director -– aided by a deputy who lacks any past FBI experience -– wants to transform the organization into Trump’s personal detective agency, investigating and harassing people that Trump and Elon disagree with,” he said, referring to FBI Director Kashyap Patel.

“I believe I can better serve the agency’s mission from the outside. Everyday Americans who are concerned can do their part by asking members of Congress to act as a check and balance and demand hearings to make sure FBI leadership is doing its job.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DOJ Brings 1st Terrorism Case against Tren de Aragua Gang Member
Next article
Rubio Says Iran Must Stop Nuclear Enrichment, a Condition Tehran Says Is ‘Unacceptable’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com