Homosexual FBI Analyst Who Hunted Jan. 6ers Now Running for Congress

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A former FBI analyst who hunted protestors from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising is now running for Congress.

“For 17 years, I was an FBI intelligence analyst, working in secret to keep us safe from global threats and the insurrectionists who stormed our Capitol,” said ex-FBI analyst John Sullivan, who resigned from the bureau weeks ago. “Now, I’m stepping out of the shadows to run for Congress.”

Sullivan, who is apparently gay with an adopted son, said he’s running in the district represented by Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., whom the former analyst deemed “Elon Musk’s top Congressman.”

For 17 years, I served in secret, protecting us from threats like Russia, foreign terrorists and drug cartels, and eventually the insurrectionists who stormed our Capitol. Now, I’m stepping out of the shadows to run for Congress. pic.twitter.com/CV7XYsR2ix — John Sullivan (@FBI_Sullivan) April 22, 2025

Sullivan’s announcement comes weeks after he publicly resigned. Sullivan started a Substack blog to explain his decision.

“I’ve served my country and supported the mission of the FBI under presidents of both parties and directors with many different ideas. These include Chris Wray and during the first Trump Administration. Now, I promise you, it’s different. The current director -– aided by a deputy who lacks any past FBI experience -– wants to transform the organization into Trump’s personal detective agency, investigating and harassing people that Trump and Elon disagree with,” he said, referring to FBI Director Kashyap Patel.

“I believe I can better serve the agency’s mission from the outside. Everyday Americans who are concerned can do their part by asking members of Congress to act as a check and balance and demand hearings to make sure FBI leadership is doing its job.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.