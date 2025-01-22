Hamas Official Wants to Negotiate Directly w/ Trump

(Headline USA) After President Donald Trump forced a ceasefire in Gaza before he even took office, a senior Hamas official reportedly said he’s willing to negotiate directly with the new administration.

“We’re prepared for a dialogue with America and achieving understandings on everything,” Abu Marzouk, the first leader of Hamas’s political office, said in a phone interview on Sunday, according to the New York Times.

“He can come and see the people and try to understand their feelings and wishes so that the American position can be based on the interests of all the parties, and not only one party,” he reportedly said.

Trump may be considering the officer. NBC News reported Saturday that Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is mulling a visit to Gaza to help maintain the cease-fire agreement that helped broker.

Earlier this month, two Arab officials told The Times of Israel that Trump did more to sway Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a single sit-down than outgoing President Joe Biden did all year.

The Times of Israel was referring to Trump having sent Witkoff to negotiate with Netanyahu on Saturday. Witkoff told Netanyahu “in no uncertain terms that Trump expected him to agree to a deal,” Amos Harel, the Haaretz military analyst, reported on Tuesday.

“Witkoff’s blunt reaction took them by surprise. He explained to them in salty English that Shabbat was of no interest to him. His message was loud and clear,” Haaretz reported. “Thus in an unusual departure from official practice, the prime minister showed up at his office for an official meeting with Witkoff, who then returned to Qatar to seal the deal.”

According to the White House, the six-week ceasefire will allow for negotiations to bring about a permanent end to the war. If negotiations take longer than six weeks the ceasefire would continue as long as talks continue.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press