Quantcast
Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Hamas Official Wants to Negotiate Directly w/ Trump

'He can come and see the people and try to understand their feelings and wishes so that the American position can be based on the interests of all the parties, and not only one party...'

Posted by Ken Silva
A ball of fire erupts from a building housing various international media, including The Associated Press, after an Israeli airstrike on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Gaza City. The attack came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building, which also housed Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted. (Mahmud Hams /Pool Photo via AP)

(Headline USA) After President Donald Trump forced a ceasefire in Gaza before he even took office, a senior Hamas official reportedly said he’s willing to negotiate directly with the new administration.

“We’re prepared for a dialogue with America and achieving understandings on everything,” Abu Marzouk, the first leader of Hamas’s political office, said in a phone interview on Sunday, according to the New York Times.

“He can come and see the people and try to understand their feelings and wishes so that the American position can be based on the interests of all the parties, and not only one party,” he reportedly said.

Trump may be considering the officer. NBC News reported Saturday that Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is mulling a visit to Gaza to help maintain the cease-fire agreement that helped broker.

Earlier this month, two Arab officials told The Times of Israel that Trump did more to sway Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a single sit-down than outgoing President Joe Biden did all year.

The Times of Israel was referring to Trump having sent Witkoff to negotiate with Netanyahu on Saturday. Witkoff  told Netanyahu “in no uncertain terms that Trump expected him to agree to a deal,” Amos Harel, the Haaretz military analyst, reported on Tuesday.

“Witkoff’s blunt reaction took them by surprise. He explained to them in salty English that Shabbat was of no interest to him. His message was loud and clear,” Haaretz reported. “Thus in an unusual departure from official practice, the prime minister showed up at his office for an official meeting with Witkoff, who then returned to Qatar to seal the deal.”

According to the White House, the six-week ceasefire will allow for negotiations to bring about a permanent end to the war. If negotiations take longer than six weeks the ceasefire would continue as long as talks continue.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Fulfills Promise to Libertarians, Pardons Founder of Silk Road Website
Next article
Will Elon Musk Buy TikTok? Here’s What Trump Thinks.

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com