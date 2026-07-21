Graham Platner’s Replacement Just Wants to Go to the Bathroom

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) One of the Democratic candidates seeking to replace disgraced socialist Graham Platner cited an unusual motivation for the campaign: a desire to use the women’s restroom.

The candidate, self-identified transgender woman Ashley Webb, made the remarks on July 16, during the first debate after Platner exited Maine’s Senate race amid allegations of sexual abuse.

Webb gained viral attention after appearing visibly uncomfortable and stumbling over the remarks while alleging that the transgender community is being “dehumanized.”

“They say that we want to hurt people. I don’t want to hurt anybody,” Webb added. “I just want to use the bathroom. If they want me to use the men’s room I will, but I don’t want to be assaulted.”

Ashley Webb – a Democrat contender to replace Graham Platner for U.S. Senate: "I don't want to hurt anybody, I just want to use the bathroom…if they want me to use the men's room I will but I don't want to be assaulted." pic.twitter.com/ckiNs08hi9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2026

On the Maine Democratic Party’s website, Webb does not explicitly outline specific policy proposals, instead using vague language on infrastructure and health care.

Webb pledged to continue showing up in “every town that federal infrastructure investments has bypassed for decades.”

“As an openly trans and intersex woman, I know what it means to be told to wait, to be quieter, to let someone else speak for you,” Webb wrote.

“I won’t do that in this campaign, and I won’t do it in the Senate. No Mainer – rural or urban, Democrat, Republican, or unenrolled – should have to fight this hard just to be heard by the people meant to represent them,” Webb continued.

Webb is one of roughly a dozen candidates scrambling to mount campaigns for the Democratic Senate nomination after Platner was forced out of the race on July 10.

He was set to face Republican Sen. Susan Collins in the November general election.

Platner was viewed as a darling of the left, with Democrats dismissing the growing scandals surrounding his campaign, including a Nazi-tied tattoo and disturbing Reddit posts about veterans and police.

Most recently, Platner faced accusations from at least one former girlfriend who alleged he sexually abused her over the course of their relationship.

Three other women said he was emotionally abusive. One of the women, Lyndsey Fifield, accused Platner of repeatedly removing condoms while they had sexual intercourse.

Democratic delegates will vote for the new nominee on July 25.