Did Sen. Graham Really Call Israel to Whip His Own Party’s Votes?

(José Niño, Headline USA) A viral Information Liberation post alleges Senator Lindsey Graham orchestrated a high-pressure floor campaign to secure foreign assistance. The post claims former ambassador Michael Herzog said Graham called him “from the Senate floor” and asked him to obtain Israeli government pressure on three Republican holdouts. According to the unverified account, Graham later called Herzog “very happy” and said “We made it!”

Fmr Israeli Amb. Michael Herzog reveals on Israeli TV that Sen. Lindsey Graham called him "from the Senate floor" to ask him to get the Israeli government to pressure three Republican holdouts in the Senate to vote to give billions in aid to Israel after Oct 7th. The scheme… pic.twitter.com/sD6R6k5a7x — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) July 19, 2026

This anecdote surfaced following Graham’s sudden death at age 71 earlier this month. Israeli leaders mourned his passing. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called him “a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine” in a statement. President Isaac Herzog said he was “shocked and heartbroken” and described Graham as “a beacon of moral clarity” in an official tribute. Former ambassador Michael Oren told The Algemeiner that Israeli officials routinely called Graham to rally congressional support during periods of tension with Washington.

The allegation fits the timeline of a difficult 2024 fight over national security funding. On February 7, the Senate rejected cloture by 49 to 50 on a border linked proposal. The chamber then moved forward without those provisions and passed its revised measure 70 to 29 on February 13.

The package then stalled in the House. The House passed its own version in April. A House committee release stated that its Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act totaled $26.38 billion, including support for missile defense, military replenishment, weapons procurement, and United States operations in the region. The Senate agreed to the House amendment 79 to 18 on April 23. President Biden signed the measure into law the next day.

Graham supported the final package. In a statement after the April vote, he called the passage “a great night for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, but for America.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino