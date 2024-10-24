Giuliani Must Give House, Watches in Bizarre Defamation Ruling

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rudy Giuliani has been ordered to hand over his Manhattan apartment, cash, watches, and other assets to two Georgia election workers he allegedly defamed after the 2020 presidential election.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Liman directed Giuliani to comply with the “immediate turnover” of his Upper East Side apartment and to place additional assets into a receivership within seven days. The receivership will include an appointed manager who will decide how to utilize these assets to comply with the judgment.

Additionally, the judge instructed Giuliani to initiate steps allowing election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss to collect $2 million that the Trump campaign allegedly owes him.

Items included in the order ranged from watches gifted to Giuliani after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to a signed Joe DiMaggio jersey, a 1980 Mercedes, his television and even furniture. Liberal outlets CNN and The Washington Post were the first to report the order.

The order followed a $148 million default judgment awarded to Freeman and Moss over Giuliani’s remarks concerning them after the 2020 presidential election. The two women counted votes in Georgia.

The judgment consisted of $75 million in punitive damages, $33 million for defamation and $40 million for infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuits were funded by Project Democracy, a leftist nonprofit, in collaboration with law firms Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and DuBose Miller LLC.

Giuliani once owned a condominium in Palm Beach, Florida, though the judge has not yet decided whether it will be included in the settlement for Moss and Freeman, CNN reported.

Ted Goodman, a Giuliani spokesperson, rebuked the order, affirming that the mayor is “being unfairly punished by partisan, political activities who are trying to make an example out of him.”

He added, “They’ve restricted his access to his personal bank accounts and his credit cards, and they’ve blocked him from his business accounts in a failed effort to crush his highly successful two-hour livestream program on X and his other social media platforms.”

Goodman said that the mayor is hopeful that “that justice will ultimately prevail.”

On X, several conservative commentators criticized what they perceived as an overreaching ruling against Giuliani, once celebrated as “America’s Mayor.”

“It’s disgusting what they’re doing to Rudy Giuliani,” wrote Rogan O’Handley, known as DC Draino, on X. “Bankrupting him for calling out Georgia election fraud. Brad Raffensberger should be the one getting bankrupted!”

Journalist Kyle Becker echoed O’Handley’s stance, writing, “This is another travesty of justice against a Trump supporter that has been committed by our weaponized justice system.”

BREAKING.🚨🚨🚨 Federal judge orders @RudyGiuliani to hand over most of his possessions and available funds to a receivership controlled by two Georgia election workers whom he allegedly "defamed" following the 2020 presidential election. As reported by the NY Times, Giuliani… pic.twitter.com/xhn4J0SLQI — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 22, 2024

Tech expert Mike Benz also condemned the case, highlighting what he called the politicization of defamation lawsuits: “The uncapped damages in this style of purely political ‘defamation’ lawfare is fast becoming the single most insane judicial assassination trick in the book.”