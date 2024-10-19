Gina Carano Continues Legal Fight Against Far-Left Disney

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A former Hollywood actress, Gina Carano, had some good news to share.

The Post Millennial reported that a California judge has denied Disney’s motion to appeal a July decision regarding Carano’s wrongful termination suit to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and has paused discovery while the appeal occurred.



The recent decision came after Disney fired Carano for opposing the far-left status quo, which resulted in her being blacklisted by the entire Hollywood.

“After the Judge DENIED Disney’s request to DISMISS my case, Disney requested permission to immediately appeal that decision to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and delay all discovery while that appeal takes place. Yesterday, October 16th, 2024, we learned that the Judge DENIED Disney’s unusual request,” Carano wrote on Twitter.

UPDATE: After the Judge DENIED Disneys request to DISMISS my case, Disney requested permission to immediately appeal that decision to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and delay all discovery while that appeal takes place. Yesterday, October 16th, 2024 we learned that the… https://t.co/zEcR4pZcFw pic.twitter.com/v7xHVTCw8l — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) October 17, 2024

Carano added that she is “obviously very pleased with the opportunity to keep moving forward with the judicial process and into discovery.”

“While I wish this was not necessary as it is not my desire to be in this battle in court. I will not shrink away from it because it is hard or uncomfortable,” she wrote, thanking those who have supported her before in this legal fight, including her lawyers and Elon Musk.

People on Twitter quickly responded to the positive news in the comments section under the post.

“Almost makes you wonder what they’re so desperate to hide,” Critical Drinker, a well-known movie critic, said.

Almost makes you wonder what they're so desperate to hide… — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) October 17, 2024

Some people, like Nerdrotic, a popular YouTuber, suggested that Carano should “take them to the woodshed.”

Take them to the woodshed. — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) October 17, 2024

Others told Carano that she should never give up in the fight against the woke corporation.

“Never back down. Keep fighting the good fight,” conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong wrote.

Never back down. Keep fighting the good fight. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 17, 2024

Some people acknowledged that Carano is fighting not just for herself but for everybody who was wronged by the leftist system, in general, and Disney, in particular, and thanked her for doing that.

“You got this, Gina. [You] represent every person who was wronged by their employer for supporting a president. Thank you for fighting for all of us,” @TaraBull808 wrote.