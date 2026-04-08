Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Could CIA’s New ‘Ghost Murmur’ Tool Be Used for Nefarious Purposes?

'It’s so over if the government ever becomes over-tyrannical...'

Posted by Editor 1
'Ghosts in the Machine'
'Ghosts in the Machine' / IMAGE: 4th PSYOP Group via YouTube

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) President Donald Trump once again tipped his hand to some of the U.S. government’s top-secret weaponry following a daring mission to rescue a downed F-15E airman, known only as “Dude 44 Bravo,” inside the Iranian border.

The operation over the weekend drew widespread acclaim, with even former Obama administration Homeland Security Sec. Jeh Johnson calling it “more complicated than the bin Laden operation” to kill the notorious al-Qaeda leader.

During a press conference Monday, Trump relayed some of the sensitive details, likely as a way to boost popular sentiment at home and to demoralize the Iranian resistance abroad.

“He scaled cliff faces, bleeding rather profusely, treated his own wounds and contacted American forces to transmit his location,” Trump said, according to the New York Post. “They have a very sophisticated beeper-type apparatus that is on them at all times.”

The name for the rescue beacon used by the Air Force is Combat Survivor Evader Locators. But officials also seemed to allude to a newly developed technology that uses artificial intelligence along with long-range quantum magnetometry — something that took the Iranians completely by surprise.

“Our intelligence reflects that the Iranians were embarrassed and ultimately humiliated by the success of this audacious rescue mission,” CIA Director John Ratcliffe said at the press conference.

Sources told the Post that the technology, referred to as “Ghost Murmur” was developed by Lockheed Martin’s secretive advanced development division, Skunk Works.

“It’s like hearing a voice in a stadium, except the stadium is a thousand square miles of desert,” said one anonymous intelligence source. “In the right conditions, if your heart is beating, we will find you.”

The name “Ghost Murmur” evoked the language used by the U.S. Army’s psy-ops division, who have frequently used ghost imagery in their recruitment ads.

While the revelation of the powerful new technology tended to be well received by X users, some expressed concern that in the wrong hands, such tracking capability might also be used against American citizens.

“That’s how the ai robots will hunt us,” wrote one X user, who added a video of the cyborg apocalypse from the Terminator franchise.

Another wrote, “It’s so over if the government ever becomes over-tyrannical.”

Critics already have pointed to the government’s selective use of technology to target political enemies, as was the case with the Biden administration’s Jan. 6 prosecutions.

While the Justice Department was able to use geofencing to target hundreds of peaceful protestors who entered the U.S. Capitol and to charge them criminally for exercising their First Amendment rights, it struggled to locate and identify a suspect accused of planting two pipe bombs nearby.

Some have suggested the bombs, which failed to detonate, were an inside job, intended to justify the evacuation of the Capitol and use of deadly force, which ultimately derailed Republican challenges as the Joint Session of Congress met to certify the disputed 2020 election results.

Surveillance technology like the Ghost Murmur, if accurately described, may create even more serious concerns for privacy advocates, preventing anyone from going off the grid to avoid mass government surveillance.

The recent Iran mission was not the first time Trump has acknowledged powerful new weapons that give the U.S. government an insurmountable advantage over its adversaries.

In the aftermath of Operation Southern Spear, to capture Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, the president acknowledged a never-before-used weapon known as “The Discombobulator,” a sonic device that caused enemy weapons to fail.

“I’m not allowed to talk about it,” Trump told the Post.

“I would love to,” he added. “They never got their rockets off. They had Russian and Chinese rockets, and they never got one off. We came in, they pressed buttons and nothing worked. They were all set for us.”

The mission also deployed an electromagnetic pulse technology that disabled enemy combatants with symptoms similar to the mysterious “Havana syndrome.”

“I don’t know how to describe it… it was like a very intense sound wave,” one eyewitness recounted. “Suddenly I felt like my head was exploding from the inside. We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move.”

Additionally, the mission used sophisticated, AI-based equipment — reportedly developed by Palantir Technologies — that allowed troops to see the entire battlefield, even behind walls, and to target enemies with unprecedented precision.

Palantir parent company Anthropic subsequently denounced the use of its AI technology for weaponry, highlighting the fact that it may be used for nefarious purposes, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“Any use of Claude — whether in the private sector or across government — is required to comply with our Usage Policies, which govern how Claude can be deployed,” a company spokesman said in response to the Maduro raid.

However, the Pentagon scoffed at the idea that the company sought to dictate the terms of its usage, calling it a national security threat and revoking Anthropic’s government contracts.

Trump also slammed the company in a Truth Social post, calling them “Leftwing nut jobs” who had made a “DISASTROUS MISTAKE trying to STRONG-ARM the Department of War.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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