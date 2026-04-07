Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Gas Tops $4 in Florida

Two days before Operation Epic Fury was launched on Feb. 28 the national average for a gallon of gas was $2.98.

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Biden gas crisis
A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station in Miami. / PHOTO: AP

(Merrilee Gasser, The Center Square)  Drivers in Florida have gas prices above $4 per gallon for the first time in four years with crude oil prices rising almost 60% since the Iran conflict began, AAA says.

Second-term Republican President Donald Trump put out a strongly worded warning on social media Sunday for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday, threatening power plants and bridges if the country did not comply. 

His message received mixed reactions from both sides of the aisle, with some lawmakers warning against further escalation.

Two days before Operation Epic Fury was launched on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil was sitting at $65.42 a barrel and the national average for a gallon of gas was $2.98.

Now crude oil prices have skyrocketed into the triple digits costing $111.54 per barrel, up $12 from the previous week, according to AAA. The organization said it anticipates another rise in prices soon to follow.

Florida’s average price for a gallon of gas reached $4.20 Sunday, a little higher than the national average of $4.11, a more than 45% increase in one month. It’s a 25 cent increase from about a week ago and over a $1 increase per gallon than this time last year, AAA reported.

The most expensive prices are in West Palm Beach where the average hit $4.35 a gallon Sunday and Gainesville where the average is $4.28.

Gas remains below $4 per gallon in areas like Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, and Panama sitting where it’s averaging around $3.91 a gallon.

“The average Florida driver now pays about $20 more to fill up than a month ago,” said AAA’s Mark Jenkins. “Gas prices are climbing quickly because crude oil prices are surging as the conflict with Iran disrupts global fuel supplies. With the Strait of Hormuz still largely closed, ongoing uncertainty continues to push energy markets and prices higher.”

Next door in Georgia, prices have thus far remained below $4 a gallon with the state average hitting $3.71 over the weekend.

Some Democratic lawmakers have called for a suspension of Florida’s gas tax to buffer rising prices. Gov. Ron DeSantis signaled he wouldn’t back the idea, saying previous gas tax holidays didn’t make a big difference in the final price at the pump.

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
French Central Bank Sells New York Gold; Replaces It With Gold Stored in Paris
Next article
India Allowing Gold Futures to Back ETFs

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com